Hedge Rescue Manager is a professional trade-management Expert Advisor designed for experienced traders who prioritize drawdown control, risk discipline, and capital preservation.

This EA does not generate trading signals and is not a profit-seeking strategy.

It operates only when existing positions are present, managing risk through controlled hedging and structured breakeven-based exits.

Key Features

Basket-level drawdown monitoring

Single, controlled hedge per symbol (no martingale, no grid)

Peak (worst) drawdown tracking per management episode

Recovery-from-worst metrics (money and percentage)

Breakeven or buffered basket exit logic

Emergency risk controls (drawdown, margin, spread filters)

Persistent tracking across terminal restarts

Clear on-chart status and metrics panel

How It Works (Real-World Example)

Example scenario:

A trader has one or more existing BUY positions on a symbol.

Shortly after entry, price moves sharply in the opposite direction.

The trade is no longer comfortable:

Drawdown is increasing

The original stop feels too far

Closing now would lock in a loss

Holding without a plan increases stress

As the combined floating loss reaches a predefined threshold, Hedge Rescue Manager activates.

The EA opens one controlled opposite-direction hedge trade to prevent further drawdown escalation.

While the position is hedged, the EA:

Records the worst combined loss reached

Continuously tracks recovery from that worst point

Displays this information clearly on the chart

Instead of reacting emotionally, the trader now has structure and time.

As price stabilizes or pulls back, Hedge Rescue Manager waits for:

Basket breakeven , or

Breakeven plus a configurable buffer, depending on settings

When those conditions are met, all related positions (original trades + hedge) are closed together in a controlled and rule-based manner.

The EA never opens repeated hedges, never averages down, and never chases price.

Its sole purpose is to manage damage when a trade goes wrong, not to create new risk.

Intended Use

This product is designed for:

Advanced discretionary traders

Funded-account users

Traders managing manual positions

Traders using other EAs who need risk and drawdown control

Not suitable for beginners.

Important Notes

Requires existing open positions to operate

Hedging depends on broker account type and regulations

No guarantees of profit or loss recovery

Past performance does not imply future results

Professional Disclaimer

Hedge Rescue Manager is a risk-management tool, not an automated trading system.

It is intended for traders who understand hedging mechanics, margin usage, and drawdown behavior.

This EA focuses on risk control and capital preservation, not automation hype.