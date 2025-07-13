Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert is an Expert Advisor for automated trading of XAUUSD (Gold) on the M6 timeframe.

It is based on structural market concepts from the ICT methodology: Order Blocks, Liquidity Sweeps, and Market Structure Shifts.



The algorithm looks for valid setups during the London and New York sessions, applying trend filtering, volatility-based risk control, and adaptive profit logic.





Official channel (for question relatives to the EA)

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldictorderblock





SetFile ,Documentation & FAQ



FAQ, Documentation and preset files are available in the Comments and on my blog page.

Features



• Order Block Framework

Waits for a confirmed retest of an Order Block before opening a trade.



• Liquidity Sweep Detection

Identifies zones where liquidity may be hunted before reversal.



• Trend Filter

Uses a Moving Average to allow trades only in the trend direction.



• Fibonacci Profit Scaling

Extends take-profit levels using Fibonacci levels if conditions are met.



• ATR-based Stop & Trailing

Stop Loss and trailing stop adapt dynamically to market volatility.



• Risk Management Modes

Supports either fixed lot or percentage-based risk mode.



• Session Control

Trades are allowed only during the London and New York sessions (GMT time).



Recommended Settings



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M6

Session: London / New York

Preset files are provided in the Comments section.



A user may enable "Buy Only" or "Sell Only" mode depending on market bias.



Other Details



• A PD Array filter is included to validate market structure before entries.

• Compatible with backtesting and optimization in MetaTrader 5.

• No complex configuration required — simply load the EA and apply presets.



Risk Notice



This Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profit or future result.

Trading carries risk, including the potential loss of capital.

It is recommended to test this EA on a demo account before using on a live account.



