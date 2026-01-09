Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
- Experts
- Eric John Peter Meissner
- 버전: 1.2
Session Pivots EA – LITE (FREE)
A disciplined, rule-based trading EA built from real market experience – not overfitted backtests.
This FREE LITE version is derived from a professional trading framework used in live environments.
It focuses on session structure, liquidity breaks, and strict risk control – simplified for stability, clarity, and long-term robustness.
🔍 How the EA works
-
Identifies session highs & lows using ICT Killzones (New York time)
-
Waits for the session to complete, then trades the breakout
-
Reversed breakout logic for improved consistency
-
Only ONE open position at a time
-
Fixed Risk-to-Reward: 1:3
-
Broker-safe automatic Stop Loss validation
-
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs
🛡 Professional Risk Management
This EA is designed to survive real market conditions.
-
Default lot size: 0.03 (fully adjustable)
-
Gold (XAUUSD):
-
Stop Loss automatically clamped between $5 – $15
-
-
Forex pairs:
-
Stop Loss handled correctly in pips
-
-
Take Profit = 3× Stop Loss (1:3 RR)
👉 Recommended minimum account size: 500€
This ensures stable execution, proper margin usage, and realistic risk control.
❌ What this EA does NOT use
-
❌ No martingale
-
❌ No grid
-
❌ No hedging abuse
-
❌ No news gambling
-
❌ No curve-fitted logic
This is not a “get rich quick” robot – it is a clean trading tool.
👤 Who this EA is for
-
Traders who value structure and discipline
-
Beginners who want a safe, understandable EA
-
Advanced traders looking for a clean base system
-
Anyone tired of aggressive free bots that blow accounts
📌 Important
This is a FREE LITE version.
It is intentionally simplified to remain transparent, stable, and educational.
If you understand why this EA trades, you already understand its edge.
✅ Download it
✅ Test it properly
✅ Judge it by logic – not hype
Developed by a funded trader & MQL5 EA developer.
Built for real markets – not marketing screenshots.