Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert

Session Pivots EA – LITE (FREE)

A clean, rule-based trading EA built from real trader experience – not curve-fitted theory.

This FREE LITE version is based on the same core logic I use in my proprietary systems:
session structure, liquidity breaks and strict risk control – simplified for transparency and stability.

🔍 What this EA does

  • Builds session highs & lows using ICT Killzones (New York time)

  • Trades breakouts AFTER the session ends (no chasing price)

  • Reversed logic for higher win-rate stability

  • Only ONE position at a time – no grid, no martingale

  • Fixed Risk-to-Reward: 1:3

  • Automatic Stop Loss validation (broker-safe)

  • Works on XAUUSD (Gold) and FX pairs (e.g. EURUSD)

🛡 Risk Management (this is where most free EAs fail)

  • Default lot size: 0.03 (fully adjustable)

  • Gold (XAUUSD):

    • Stop Loss automatically clamped between $5 – $15

  • FX pairs:

    • Stop Loss interpreted correctly as pips

  • Take Profit always = 3× Stop Loss (1:3 RR)

👉 Recommended minimum account size: 500€
This allows the EA to operate safely without margin pressure or forced stop-outs.

❌ What this EA is NOT

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid

  • ❌ No news trading

  • ❌ No over-optimization

  • ❌ No “holy grail” nonsense

This EA is built to survive real market conditions, not to impress with fake backtests.

👤 Who this EA is for

  • Traders who value clarity over complexity

  • Beginners who want a safe, rule-based system

  • Advanced traders who want a clean base EA to study or extend

  • Anyone tired of blown accounts from aggressive free robots

📌 Important note

This is a FREE LITE version.
It is intentionally simplified to stay robust and transparent.

If you understand what this EA is doing, you already know why it works.

Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
Gold Liquidity Sweep EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experten
PRODUKTBESCHREIBUNG Gold Liquidity Sweep EA – XAUUSD M3 Der Gold Liquidity Sweep EA ist ein speziell für XAUUSD entwickelter Expert Advisor für den M3-Timeframe. Er handelt session-basiert Liquidity Sweeps während der Asia-, London- und New-York-Session. Der EA überwacht relevante Swing Highs und Swing Lows (Pivot-Level). Wenn der Preis während einer aktiven Session über oder unter ein Pivot-Level läuft, wird automatisch ein Trade in erwarteter Reversal-Richtung eröffnet. Das Risiko-Managemen
Xag Session Scalper Pro Killzone MultiTp
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experten
Professioneller Silver (XAGUSD) Trading Expert Advisor Entwickelt für hochperformantes Session-Trading auf M3 Überblick XAG Session Scalper PRO ist ein professioneller Expert Advisor, der speziell für Silver (XAGUSD) entwickelt wurde und auf Session-Trading im M3-Timeframe optimiert ist. Die Strategie basiert auf institutionellem Marktverhalten , kombiniert präzise Handelszeiten, mehrere gleichzeitige Positionen (Scaling) und ein Multi-Take-Profit-System , um konstante Intraday-Gewinne bei ko
Auswahl:
Keine Bewertungen
Antwort auf eine Rezension