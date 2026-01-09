Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
- Experten
- Eric John Peter Meissner
- Version: 1.2
Session Pivots EA – LITE (FREE)
A clean, rule-based trading EA built from real trader experience – not curve-fitted theory.
This FREE LITE version is based on the same core logic I use in my proprietary systems:
session structure, liquidity breaks and strict risk control – simplified for transparency and stability.
🔍 What this EA does
-
Builds session highs & lows using ICT Killzones (New York time)
-
Trades breakouts AFTER the session ends (no chasing price)
-
Reversed logic for higher win-rate stability
-
Only ONE position at a time – no grid, no martingale
-
Fixed Risk-to-Reward: 1:3
-
Automatic Stop Loss validation (broker-safe)
-
Works on XAUUSD (Gold) and FX pairs (e.g. EURUSD)
🛡 Risk Management (this is where most free EAs fail)
-
Default lot size: 0.03 (fully adjustable)
-
Gold (XAUUSD):
-
Stop Loss automatically clamped between $5 – $15
-
-
FX pairs:
-
Stop Loss interpreted correctly as pips
-
-
Take Profit always = 3× Stop Loss (1:3 RR)
👉 Recommended minimum account size: 500€
This allows the EA to operate safely without margin pressure or forced stop-outs.
❌ What this EA is NOT
-
❌ No martingale
-
❌ No grid
-
❌ No news trading
-
❌ No over-optimization
-
❌ No “holy grail” nonsense
This EA is built to survive real market conditions, not to impress with fake backtests.
👤 Who this EA is for
-
Traders who value clarity over complexity
-
Beginners who want a safe, rule-based system
-
Advanced traders who want a clean base EA to study or extend
-
Anyone tired of blown accounts from aggressive free robots
📌 Important note
This is a FREE LITE version.
It is intentionally simplified to stay robust and transparent.
If you understand what this EA is doing, you already know why it works.