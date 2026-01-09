Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert

Session Pivots EA – LITE (FREE)

A clean, rule-based trading EA built from real trader experience – not curve-fitted theory.

This FREE LITE version is based on the same core logic I use in my proprietary systems:

session structure, liquidity breaks and strict risk control – simplified for transparency and stability.

🔍 What this EA does

Builds session highs & lows using ICT Killzones (New York time)

Trades breakouts AFTER the session ends (no chasing price)

Reversed logic for higher win-rate stability

Only ONE position at a time – no grid, no martingale

Fixed Risk-to-Reward: 1:3

Automatic Stop Loss validation (broker-safe)

Works on XAUUSD (Gold) and FX pairs (e.g. EURUSD)

🛡 Risk Management (this is where most free EAs fail)

Default lot size: 0.03 (fully adjustable)

Gold (XAUUSD): Stop Loss automatically clamped between $5 – $15

FX pairs: Stop Loss interpreted correctly as pips

Take Profit always = 3× Stop Loss (1:3 RR)

👉 Recommended minimum account size: 500€

This allows the EA to operate safely without margin pressure or forced stop-outs.

❌ What this EA is NOT

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid

❌ No news trading

❌ No over-optimization

❌ No “holy grail” nonsense

This EA is built to survive real market conditions, not to impress with fake backtests.

👤 Who this EA is for

Traders who value clarity over complexity

Beginners who want a safe, rule-based system

Advanced traders who want a clean base EA to study or extend

Anyone tired of blown accounts from aggressive free robots

📌 Important note

This is a FREE LITE version.

It is intentionally simplified to stay robust and transparent.

If you understand what this EA is doing, you already know why it works.