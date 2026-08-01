Aurion X





Actif : XAUUSD

TF : H4

Broker : Exness

The algorithm professional traders wished they had.

"Gold doesn't forgive mistakes. Aurion X doesn't make them."

Every day, thousands of traders open their Gold chart with the same ambition. And every day, most of them close their positions with the same regrets — a trade entered too late, a stop too tight, one emotion too many.

This is not a strategy problem. It's an execution problem.

Aurion X solves that problem. Once and for all.

Born for Gold. Built to perform.

Gold — XAUUSD — is the favourite instrument of traders seeking powerful moves, clear trends and daily opportunity. But it is also one of the most unforgiving: false breakouts, price manipulation and violent reversals destroy underprepared accounts every single day.

Aurion X was built specifically for this environment. Its logic, its parameters, its thresholds — everything was designed and optimised around the unique behaviour of Gold on the H4 timeframe, where signals are clean, structures are readable and the risk/reward profile is at its finest.

What the big players do. Automated.

There is a truth few trading educators will tell you: banks and institutional funds are not looking at the same things you are. They don't use RSI, MACD or moving average crossovers.

They read market structure. Imbalances. Zones where price has left an invisible footprint — invisible to most, but crystal clear to those who know how to look.

Aurion X knows how to look.

It identifies in real time the same structures elite traders have used for decades — and it positions itself before the move becomes obvious to everyone else. While the crowd reacts, Aurion X anticipates.

Two modes. One obsession: performance.

◎ Soft Mode — Power with a safety net.

Aurion X calculates every stop loss on the real structure of the market. If a trade presents disproportionate risk, it automatically falls back to a fixed protection. Your capital is preserved. You stay in the game.

● Aggressive Mode — For those who play to win.

No compromise here. The stop is placed exactly where the market says you're wrong — nothing more, nothing less. This is the version for traders who want absolute consistency with their strategy, and who accept that structure takes priority above everything else.

Your risk. Your rule. Calculated to the pip.

Aurion X features a dynamic lot sizing system you won't find in the majority of EAs on the market.

You define a reference capital and a risk percentage. Aurion X does the rest.

On every single trade, it calculates the real stop loss distance, determines the exact amount you are risking, and automatically adjusts the lot size so that your risk is always precisely what you chose — no more, no less.

The result? Mathematically perfect capital management, trade after trade, regardless of the market configuration.

1% risk on $10,000 = $100 at risk. Always. Automatically.

A Take Profit that actually makes sense.

No more arbitrary targets. With Aurion X's dynamic Risk/Reward system, you simply set the ratio you're aiming for — 1:2, 1:3, 1:4 — and the Take Profit is automatically calculated based on the actual stop loss of each individual position.

Every trade is proportionate. Every exit is logical. Every result is reproducible.

Protection you won't notice. Until the day you need it.

Aurion X doesn't just win trades. It protects your account in the difficult moments — the ones every trader eventually goes through.

Your day ends when your profit target is hit — no need to push further

A bad day? The maximum drawdown threshold stops everything before the situation becomes serious

Too many trades in a row? Daily limits protect you from overtrading

A winning streak? Compound interest can automatically grow your lot sizes

You see everything. In real time.

A live dashboard is permanently displayed directly on your chart. Balance, equity, open positions, detected patterns, active mode, calculated lot, amount at risk, RR ratio — everything is visible, everything is transparent, at all times.

You don't have to trust the algorithm blindly. Aurion X shows you exactly what it's doing and why.

Aurion X is made for you if…

✦ You trade Gold or want to start trading it seriously

✦ You're tired of letting your emotions make your decisions

✦ You want a strategy built on real market logic — not indicators

✦ You want precise control over your risk on every single trade

✦ You want a tool that works while you live your life

Recommended timeframe: H4 — Instrument: XAUUSD

Stop letting the market decide for you. Let Aurion X decide with you.

Aurion X — Where structure meets execution.



