Aurion X

Aurion X


Actif : XAUUSD

TF : H4

Broker : Exness



The algorithm professional traders wished they had.

"Gold doesn't forgive mistakes. Aurion X doesn't make them."

Every day, thousands of traders open their Gold chart with the same ambition. And every day, most of them close their positions with the same regrets — a trade entered too late, a stop too tight, one emotion too many.

This is not a strategy problem. It's an execution problem.

Aurion X solves that problem. Once and for all.

Born for Gold. Built to perform.

Gold — XAUUSD — is the favourite instrument of traders seeking powerful moves, clear trends and daily opportunity. But it is also one of the most unforgiving: false breakouts, price manipulation and violent reversals destroy underprepared accounts every single day.

Aurion X was built specifically for this environment. Its logic, its parameters, its thresholds — everything was designed and optimised around the unique behaviour of Gold on the H4 timeframe, where signals are clean, structures are readable and the risk/reward profile is at its finest.

What the big players do. Automated.

There is a truth few trading educators will tell you: banks and institutional funds are not looking at the same things you are. They don't use RSI, MACD or moving average crossovers.

They read market structure. Imbalances. Zones where price has left an invisible footprint — invisible to most, but crystal clear to those who know how to look.

Aurion X knows how to look.

It identifies in real time the same structures elite traders have used for decades — and it positions itself before the move becomes obvious to everyone else. While the crowd reacts, Aurion X anticipates.

Two modes. One obsession: performance.

◎ Soft Mode — Power with a safety net.

Aurion X calculates every stop loss on the real structure of the market. If a trade presents disproportionate risk, it automatically falls back to a fixed protection. Your capital is preserved. You stay in the game.

● Aggressive Mode — For those who play to win.

No compromise here. The stop is placed exactly where the market says you're wrong — nothing more, nothing less. This is the version for traders who want absolute consistency with their strategy, and who accept that structure takes priority above everything else.

Your risk. Your rule. Calculated to the pip.

Aurion X features a dynamic lot sizing system you won't find in the majority of EAs on the market.

You define a reference capital and a risk percentage. Aurion X does the rest.

On every single trade, it calculates the real stop loss distance, determines the exact amount you are risking, and automatically adjusts the lot size so that your risk is always precisely what you chose — no more, no less.

The result? Mathematically perfect capital management, trade after trade, regardless of the market configuration.

1% risk on $10,000 = $100 at risk. Always. Automatically.

A Take Profit that actually makes sense.

No more arbitrary targets. With Aurion X's dynamic Risk/Reward system, you simply set the ratio you're aiming for — 1:2, 1:3, 1:4 — and the Take Profit is automatically calculated based on the actual stop loss of each individual position.

Every trade is proportionate. Every exit is logical. Every result is reproducible.

Protection you won't notice. Until the day you need it.

Aurion X doesn't just win trades. It protects your account in the difficult moments — the ones every trader eventually goes through.

  • Your day ends when your profit target is hit — no need to push further
  • A bad day? The maximum drawdown threshold stops everything before the situation becomes serious
  • Too many trades in a row? Daily limits protect you from overtrading
  • A winning streak? Compound interest can automatically grow your lot sizes

You see everything. In real time.

A live dashboard is permanently displayed directly on your chart. Balance, equity, open positions, detected patterns, active mode, calculated lot, amount at risk, RR ratio — everything is visible, everything is transparent, at all times.

You don't have to trust the algorithm blindly. Aurion X shows you exactly what it's doing and why.

Aurion X is made for you if…

✦ You trade Gold or want to start trading it seriously

✦ You're tired of letting your emotions make your decisions

✦ You want a strategy built on real market logic — not indicators

✦ You want precise control over your risk on every single trade

✦ You want a tool that works while you live your life

Recommended timeframe: H4 — Instrument: XAUUSD

Stop letting the market decide for you. Let Aurion X decide with you.

Aurion XWhere structure meets execution.



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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5 (11)
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Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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5 (9)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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