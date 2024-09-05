Index Sniper Pro MT5

4.69

Introducing Index Sniper Pro EA. It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open.

*******Released v2.34 update*******

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

*******NEW FEATURES*******

  • Lots of New Features released, see what's new section
  • S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE*******
  • DE40 Set File - Released  on our Group *******NEW FEATURE*******
  • Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released
  • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders - Released


    Current Price: $399--> (Next price $549)

    Live Signal - Click Here


    Features:

    • Trading on US30 and S&P500 Index.  *******NEW FEATURE*******
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of US30 on 30 Minute timeframe.
    • Open the chart of S&P500 on 15 Minute timeframe and select SP500 setting(no set file needed). *******NEW FEATURE*******
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol US30, NASDAQ, WS30, S&P500, US500  *******NEW FEATURE*******
    Timeframe M30 for US30 and M15 for SP500
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2020
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.1 lot
    Recommend Deposit $500 (For drawdown <10%)
    Reviews 15
    million.lk
    46
    million.lk 2025.03.21 12:50 
     

    I have been using ISP for more than four month. Honestly it is performing really well in different market conditions.

    Nim Chi Cheng
    281
    Nim Chi Cheng 2025.03.16 14:45 
     

    I've been using Index Sniper Pro EA for a while now and have been consistently impressed with its stable performance across various market conditions. It not only delivers reliable results, but the support is also quick to address any questions or concerns I’ve had. Overall, it’s a solid EA for traders looking for both steady returns and prompt, helpful assistance.

    Ericson Miranda
    32
    Ericson Miranda 2025.03.13 02:30 
     

    Just buy this EA period. You will have a great developer support and he was listening to his client and very responsive to all of my question. Thanks Sachin for this great EA.

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    4.33 (39)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
    SomaGold
    Andrii Soma
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
    Full Throttle DMX
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (11)
    Experts
    Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
    Precise Pair Trading Pro
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    3.75 (12)
    Experts
    Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
    Aura Gold Pro Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    Impulse MT5
    Simon Reeves
    5 (15)
    Experts
    Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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    KDJ Indicator
    Sachin Gautam
    Indicators
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    EurJpy Scalper
    Sachin Gautam
    Experts
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    The Gold Sniper
    Sachin Gautam
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $349 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
    Golduxe
    Sachin Gautam
    Experts
    Introducing  Golduxe EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading Gold on US Open. No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $249--> (Next price $349) Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327717 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to
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    million.lk
    46
    million.lk 2025.03.21 12:50 
     

    I have been using ISP for more than four month. Honestly it is performing really well in different market conditions.

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2025.03.23 03:56
    Thanks alot million for the review, i am happy it works for you.
    Nim Chi Cheng
    281
    Nim Chi Cheng 2025.03.16 14:45 
     

    I've been using Index Sniper Pro EA for a while now and have been consistently impressed with its stable performance across various market conditions. It not only delivers reliable results, but the support is also quick to address any questions or concerns I’ve had. Overall, it’s a solid EA for traders looking for both steady returns and prompt, helpful assistance.

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2025.03.23 03:56
    Thanks alot Nim for the review
    Ericson Miranda
    32
    Ericson Miranda 2025.03.13 02:30 
     

    Just buy this EA period. You will have a great developer support and he was listening to his client and very responsive to all of my question. Thanks Sachin for this great EA.

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2025.03.13 19:54
    Thanks Eric foe the review. Will share more developments on the TG group. Stay Tuned
    Ocean
    759
    Ocean 2025.03.12 15:32 
     

    bad

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2026.05.03 10:44
    Please can you contact me ? And why is it bad ?
    Jens Peters
    380
    Jens Peters 2025.03.12 14:06 
     

    The best EA I've ever used and great support 👍

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2025.03.13 19:53
    Thank you Jens for the review. Stay tuned for more set files to make your purchase best value for money on mql5
    Mateusz Winter
    695
    Mateusz Winter 2025.03.11 18:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2025.03.12 00:56
    Thanks alot Mat, i hope you make more profits with the upcoming sets
    Mohammad Waqasuddin Arif
    203
    Mohammad Waqasuddin Arif 2025.01.23 17:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2025.02.25 18:14
    Thank you waqas i hope you are making good with new updates
    Dino Caccia
    1162
    Dino Caccia 2024.11.29 18:44 
     

    Ottimo Expert Advisor. Consigliatissimo

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.11.29 22:17
    Thank You Dino, appreciate the kind words.
    Mark Daryll Dy
    191
    Mark Daryll Dy 2024.11.07 16:11 
     

    So far so good for this EA! Sachin is very approachable and is very transparent on this system. No hype, only real results. Worth the buy so far.

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.11.07 16:24
    Thanks Mark, very glad to know you loved the product and service. You should check out the new S&P500 engine which can help you diversify the risk on this EA. Stay tuned for the NAS100 USTEC settings too that will help even more on the diversification of risk.
    ADSER
    285
    ADSER 2024.10.30 16:53 
     

    Very nice EA ! Hope to see his performance into SP500

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.10.30 17:21
    Thank you for the positive review, the S&P500 settings will be introduced soon and they will be built in directly into the EA, you just need to keep Index Sniper Pro on S&P500 or US500 chart and select the S&P500 setting in the dropdown menu in the EA and it will trade with predefined settings for S&P500
    Namdev Mahadev Pawar
    416
    Namdev Mahadev Pawar 2024.10.17 12:50 
     

    I purchased today this EA. lets see how it will work . my next review coming soon after experience the EA

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.10.25 18:57
    Thank you for the review
    Trendtrader2015
    470
    Trendtrader2015 2024.10.05 00:44 
     

    Works very well,no scam,no martingale crap only 1 trade a day!!! Perfect!!

    If the ea gets updated to make more trades or trading more pairs this ea will be unbeatable!!

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.10.05 08:29
    Thanks alot for the feedback, yes there is already work going on for other indices and some very good updates are on the way. Glad to work with you.
    Ikhwan thez
    29
    Ikhwan thez 2024.09.18 13:49 
     

    nice EA,no marti no averaging.finanlly i found it.no worry for margincall.5-10% / month is enough,no need for greedy.thx bro saachin

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.09.21 07:37
    Thank you for the review Ikhwan, i am glad that you find my product useful
    220072256
    4881
    220072256 2024.09.16 22:44 
     

    Excellent Expert Advisor!!!!!

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.09.16 22:48
    Thanks alot Sir i hope you'll make great profits
    tarunarchitect
    41
    tarunarchitect 2024.09.16 22:29 
     

    I was searching Single TP and Single EA from a long time With zero Risk Finally i found the EA which works perfect and i m sure it will not blow ur account

    Sachin Gautam
    1784
    Reply from developer Sachin Gautam 2024.09.16 22:31
    Thank you Tarun, i am glad you're happy with the system. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.
    Reply to review