Dread Scalper MT5

Risk Warning IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: “DREAD SCALPER” uses aggressive grid and martingale strategies. It can lead to significant losses for inexperienced investors.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

Grid Trading Risks:

Can accumulate large drawdowns in strong trends

Requires sufficient margin to maintain positions

Martingale strategy increases position sizes

Not suitable for accounts with limited capital

You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Past performance is NOT indicative of future results.







DREAD SCALPER - Professional Grid Trading EA

Overview

DREAD SCALPER is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader5, utilizing advanced grid trading strategies combined with intelligent lot management to capture market movements in both directions.





Key Features

Professional Dashboard

Real-Time Monitoring : Live account balance, equity, and free margin display

: Live account balance, equity, and free margin display Position Tracking : Separate BUY/SELL position monitoring with profit/loss indicators

: Separate BUY/SELL position monitoring with profit/loss indicators Clean Interface : Dark-themed, fully opaque panel that doesn't obstruct chart analysis

: Dark-themed, fully opaque panel that doesn't obstruct chart analysis Dynamic Updates: Color-coded profit indicators (green for profit, red for loss)

Trading Strategy

Bi-Directional Grid System : Opens positions in both BUY and SELL directions

: Opens positions in both BUY and SELL directions Smart Entry Points : Configurable distance between grid levels

: Configurable distance between grid levels Adaptive Lot Sizing : Progressive lot increase using mathematical formulas

: Progressive lot increase using mathematical formulas Trend Following Option: Can follow market trends when enabled

Risk Management

Position Limits : Maximum BUY/SELL trades protection (Default: 10 each)

: Maximum BUY/SELL trades protection (Default: 10 each) Stop Loss Protection : Configurable maximum loss limits

: Configurable maximum loss limits Take Profit Targets : Automated profit-taking at specified levels

: Automated profit-taking at specified levels Trailing Stop: Three modes - Candle-based, Fractals, or Fixed pips

Advanced Controls

Time Filter : Trade only during specified hours

: Trade only during specified hours Magic Number : Unique identifier for tracking EA orders

: Unique identifier for tracking EA orders Slippage Control : Protection against market volatility

: Protection against market volatility Grid Step Adjustment: Fine-tune grid density based on market conditions

How It Works

Grid Trading Mechanism

DREAD SCALPER creates a grid of pending orders around the current price:

Price Movement:

↑ SELL ← SELL ← SELL ← Current Price → BUY → BUY → BUY ↓

When price moves:

Orders are triggered automatically

New grid levels are created

Profits accumulate from multiple positions

Losses are managed through smart averaging

Lot Calculation Formula

New Lot = Initial Lot × (K_Lot)^Level + (Level × Plus Lot)

Example with defaults (Lot=0.1, K_Lot=1.5): Level 1: 0.10 lots Level 2: 0.15 lots Level 3: 0.23 lots Level 4: 0.34 lots Level 5: 0.51 lots

Configuration Guide

Essential Parameters

Trading Control

Buy - Enable/Disable BUY orders (Default: TRUE)

Sell - Enable/Disable SELL orders (Default: TRUE)

FirstOrder - Allow first order placement (Default: TRUE)

OpenTrend - Follow trend direction (Default: FALSE)

Grid Settings

FirstStep - Distance for first order in pips (Default: 10)

Step - Distance between grid levels in pips (Default: 30)

MinDistance - Minimum spacing between orders (Default: 30)

GridStep - Number of orders per grid level (Default: 5)

Lot Management

lot - Initial lot size (Default: 0.1)

K_Lot - Lot multiplier per level (Default: 1.5)

PlusLot - Additional lot increment (Default: 0.0)

DigitsLot - Decimal precision for lots (Default: 2)

Risk Parameters

MaxLoss - Maximum allowed loss (Default: 100000)

MaxLossCloseAll - Loss threshold to close all (Default: 10.0)

StopProfit - Take profit target (Default: 50.0)

StopLoss - Stop loss level (Default: 100000)

Safety Limits

MaxBuyTrades - Maximum BUY positions (Default: 10)

MaxSellTrades - Maximum SELL positions (Default: 10)

EnableLimits - Activate position limits (Default: TRUE)

Trailing Stop

TrailingStop - Mode: 0=Off, 1=Candle, 2=Fractals, >2=Pips (Default: 1)

TrailingActivation - Profit threshold to activate (Default: 30)

TrailingPoints - Trailing distance in pips (Default: 30)

EveryTakeProfit - Individual order TP (Default: 10)

Time Filter

UseTimeFilter - Enable trading hours (Default: FALSE)

StartHour - Trading start time (Default: 8)

EndHour - Trading end time (Default: 23)

System

Magic - Unique EA identifier (Default: 8084)



