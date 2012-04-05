TrendBite MT5

 TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator

Developer: 8aLt4

Version: 1.5

Platform: MetaTrader 5


 Overview

TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.


 Key Features

 Trend Detection

Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upward and downward trends in the market

Bollinger Bands-Based: Calculation system based on a reliable mathematical model

Visual Clarity: Clearly shows the trend status with green (upward) and yellow (downward) histogram bars

 Buy-Sell Signals

Green Arrows (↑): Indicates buying opportunities

Red Arrows (↓): Indicates selling opportunities

Clear Visualization: Easily track position direction with trend lines

Histogram Display: Allows you to visually assess trend strength

 Alert System

Audio Alert: Automatic notification when a new signal is generated

Email Support: Feature to receive critical signals via email

Detailed Information: Price level and trading recommendation for each alert

 User-Friendly Interface

Automatic Grid Closing: The grid is automatically closed for a cleaner view of the chart

Customizable ZigZag: Freedom to turn trend lines on and off


 Parameters

SignalPeriod (Default: 15)

Signal calculation period

Higher value = Fewer but reliable signals

Lower value = More but sensitive signals

ArrowPeriod (Default: 2)

Sensitivity level of arrow indicators

Affects Bollinger Band width

ShowZigZag (Default: false)

Shows/hides trend lines

true = White trend lines are visible

false = Only arrows and histograms are visible

AlertON (Default: true)

Turns audio alerts on/off

You will receive a notification when a new signal arrives

Email (Default: false)

Turns email notifications on/off

Email settings must be configured in MetaTrader



 How to Use?

1. Buy Strategy

 When a green arrow appears → Buy opportunity

 If the green histogram is increasing → The uptrend is strengthening

 If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing up → Trend is continuing

2. Sell Strategy

 When the red arrow appears → Sell opportunity

 If the red histogram is increasing → The downtrend is strengthening

 If the white trend line (if ZigZag is open) is pointing down → Trend continues

3. Risk Management

Always use stop-loss

Confirm signals with other indicators

Be cautious during periods of extreme volatility

Keep your risk/reward ratio at 1:2 or higher


 Usage Tips

 Best Time Frames: Optimized for H1, H4, and Daily charts

 Compatible Markets: Can be used in Forex, cryptocurrency, stock, and commodity markets

 Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before moving to live trading

 Backtest: Check its performance on historical data


 Important Notes

This indicator does not guarantee 100% accuracy

Not every signal may result in a profit; losses should be considered normal

Risk management should always be a priority

Market news and economic data should be taken into account

Use it in combination with your own trading strategy





 Advantages

 Easy setup and use

 Clean and professional appearance

 Real-time signal generation

 Flexible parameter settings

 Low system resource usage

 Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 brokers


Recommended products
Auto Fibonacci
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
FREE
Five Minute Drive
Kenan Ozkarakas
5 (2)
Indicators
"Five Minute Drive" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe only. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geo
FREE
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicators
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Virtual Trend Assistant
Gennady Sergienko
Indicators
The indicator is an analytical tool incorporating 37 different variations of moving averages developed by authors such as Patrick Mulloy, Mark Jurik, Chris Satchwell, Alan Hull, and others. It provides the capability for historical virtual testing. The indicator can be used on various instruments, including gold, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, currency pairs, and other assets. An integrated visual backtester allows users to simulate virtual trading positions, track results, and visually assess
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Indicators
A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; to determine any trend, it is
FREE
HighLow MT5
Azamat Mullayanov
4 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots two lines by High and Low prices. The lines comply with certain criteria. The blue line is for buy. The red one is for sell. The entry signal - the bar opens above\below the lines. The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames It can be used either as a ready-made trading system or as an additional signal for a custom trading strategy. There are no input parameters. Like with any signal indicator, it is very difficult to use the product during flat movements. You
FREE
Qunity ADX Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state. Input parameters of the indicator: Calculate Timeframe - timeframe for calculation; ADX Type - type of ADX calculation based
FREE
HMA Color with Alerts MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.75 (55)
Indicators
Hull Moving Average (HMA) is well-deservedly popular among traders because of the effective averaging of market noise and a relatively small delay. The current MetaTrader 5 version changes its color when the movement direction changes. Sound and text signals are available. It also supports sending email and push messages. It is possible to trigger a signal on the current incomplete bar, although such a signal may be canceled before completion if conditions are no longer appropriate. One of the p
FREE
Stat Monitor 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicators
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 4 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
Super Trend Strategy
Minh Khoa Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
The SuperTrend Strategy is a widely-used technical indicator based on the Average True Range (ATR), primarily employed as a trailing stop tool to identify prevailing market trends. The indicator is designed for ease of use while providing reliable insights into the current market trend. It operates based on two key parameters: the period and the multiplier . By default, it uses a period of 15  for the ATR calculation and a multiplier of 3 . The Average True Range (ATR) plays a crucial role in th
FREE
PZ Inside Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (12)
Indicators
Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts The indicator does not repaint or backpaint An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/a
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
HMA5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Hull Moving Average is more sensitive to the current price activity than a traditional Moving Average. It faster responds to trend change and more shows the price movement more accurately. This is a color version of the indicator. This indicator has been developed based in the original version created by Sergey <wizardserg@mail.ru>. Suitable for all timeframes. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are 9 to 64. The larger the period, the softer the light. Method - smoothing m
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
ThreePointsChannelFree
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
Zigzag Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (5)
Indicators
本指标 基于 Zigzag 基础上... 增加了: 1.增加了箭头指示,使图表更鲜明 2.增加了价格显示,使大家更清楚的看清价格. 3.增加了报警等设置,可以支持邮件发送 原指标特性: 1.基本的波段指标构型. 2.最近的2个ZIGZAG点不具有稳定性,随着行情而改变,(就是网友所说的未来函数) 3.原指标适合分析历史拐点,波段特性,对于价格波动有一定的指导性. Zigzag的使用方法一 丈量一段行情的起点和终点 （1）用ZigZag标注的折点作为起点和终点之后，行情的走势方向就被确立了（空头趋势）； （2）根据道氏理论的逻辑，行情会按照波峰浪谷的锯齿形运行，行情确立之后会走回撤行情，回撤的过程中ZigZag会再次形成折点，就是回撤点； （3）在回撤点选择机会进场，等待行情再次启动，止损可以放到回撤的高点。 一套交易系统基本的框架就建立起来了。 Zigzag的使用方法二 作为画趋势线的连接点 趋势线是很常见的技术指标，在技术分析中被广泛地使用。 但一直以来趋势线在实战中都存在一个BUG，那就是难以保证划线的一致性。 在图表上有很多的高低点，到底该连接哪一个呢？不同的书上画趋势线的方法
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
FREE
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
StrongXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Indicators
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS StrongXpert is your precise real-time strength monitor for the global currency market. It was developed to show you where capital is actually flowing – and where it is leaving the market . The indicator measures the relative strength of all major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) and transforms complex price movements into a simple, readable visual dashboard – directly on the chart. Identify the strongest and weakest currency within seco
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
More from author
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (2)
Indicators
Hello everyone, I will try to explain how you can use the “All in One Screen” feature for free, which allows you to view multiple data points on a single indicator and on three different indicator screens at the same time. First, what is this feature used for? ;  Fibonacci Levels  FVG and Order Block Levels  Ichimoku Indicator  Envelopes, Bollinger Bands  Donchian Channels  Retest Zones  Support and Resistance Zones  Stochastic, and finally ATR Indicators. 1. What is on the Control Panel Scre
FREE
Swing Trade Concept MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
SWING TRADE CONCEPT  WHAT IS IT FOR? An MT4 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.  HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Trend Tracking Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks. 2. Signal Generation Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle) Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle) 3. Fibonacci Targets Automatically dra
OrderBlock Zones MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
OrderBlock Zone - Professional Buying and Selling Zone Indicator Overview OrderBlock Zone is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that automatically detects and visualizes institutional trading zones (Order Blocks) in the market. By tracking the traces left by major players (banks, hedge funds), it identifies potential support and resistance levels. Key Features  Automatic OrderBlock Detection Fractal-Based Analysis: Identifies strong reversal points using a 36-period (customizable) fractal anal
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderBlock Zone - Professional Buying and Selling Zone Indicator Overview OrderBlock Zone is an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that automatically detects and visualizes institutional trading zones (Order Blocks) in the market. By tracking the traces left by major players (banks, hedge funds), it identifies potential support and resistance levels. Key Features Automatic OrderBlock Detection Fractal-Based Analysis: Identifies strong reversal points using a 36-period (customizable) fractal analy
FREE
Smart EA 8aLt4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Hello everyone. Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!! This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%. Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<< 8aLt4 Smart Trading System All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration Strategy Modes Mode Description Risk Level Conservative All signals must be compatible Low Balanced 70% of ma
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicators
TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.  Key Features  Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upw
FREE
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Experts
NOSTRADAMUS X SCALPER  Recommended Pair:      Gold Recommended Time Frame:      M15 Professional Robot Hunting Market Peaks and Troughs Nostradamus is a fully automated trading system that accurately captures market turning points. It works day and night, makes emotionless decisions, and maximizes your profits! WHY NOSTRADAMUS? Smart Entry System Automatically detects trend reversal points Precise entry at high and low levels Risk control with stop and limit orders ️ Advanc
Dread Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Risk Warning IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:  “DREAD SCALPER” uses aggressive grid and martingale strategies. It can lead to significant losses for inexperienced investors. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Grid Trading
Baba Vanga SS
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor Recommended Pair: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15 General Features: This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart. Key Features: Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify Spread Protection: Prevents opening
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements. Key Features: XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and automatically open
Vortex Flow MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Overview VortexFlow EA is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action principles. It performs automated trading with Market Structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and ChoCH/BoS (Change of Character / Break of Structure) analysis. Key Features 1. Market Structure Analysis Higher High (HH): New peaks in uptrend Lower Low (LL): New lows in downtrend Higher Low (HL): Rising lows in uptrend Lower High (LH): Falling highs in downtrend Automatic trend detec
Swing Trade Concept MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
SWING TRADE CONCEPT  WHAT IS IT FOR? An MT5 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.  HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Trend Tracking Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks. 2. Signal Generation Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle) Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle) 3. Fibonacci Targets Automatically dra
Dread Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Risk Warning IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:  “DREAD SCALPER” uses aggressive grid and martingale strategies. It can lead to significant losses for inexperienced investors. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Grid Trading
