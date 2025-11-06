All in One Screen
- Indicators
- Burak Baltaci
- Version: 1.0
Hello everyone,
I will try to explain how you can use the “All in One Screen” feature for free, which allows you to view multiple data points on a single indicator and on three different indicator screens at the same time.
- First, what is this feature used for? ;
- Fibonacci Levels
- FVG and Order Block Levels
- Ichimoku Indicator
- Envelopes, Bollinger Bands
- Donchian Channels
- Retest Zones
- Support and Resistance Zones
- Stochastic, and finally ATR Indicators.
- 1. What is on the Control Panel Screen? ;
Real-time price data from the last 100 candles to obtain Fibonacci values, HH & LL values.
Fibonacci Levels by analyzing the last 100 candles.
Order Block and FVG Values (also displayed to the user as horizontal rectangles on the chart).
- 2. What's on the Control Panel Screen? ;
- ATR Indicator Data.
- Stochastic Indicator Data.
- Ichimoku Indicator Data.
- DonChain Indicator Data.
- Bollinger Band Indicator Data
- Envelopes Indicator Data
- 3. What is on the Dashboard Screen? ;
All values and data you see on the 1st and 2nd Dashboard screens are analyzed in the background using the multi-timeframe feature. What do these data tell you across all timeframes? Buy & Sell displays these data as percentages and indicates a direction to the user.
Please note that this is just an indicator. It does not constitute investment advice.
Yükledim teste aldım. kullandığm diğer indikatörler ile uyumuna bakacağım. ona göre yorum yapacağım. Yüreğinize sağlık.