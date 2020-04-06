Velocity EDS MT4

VELOCITY EVENT DRIVEN SCALPER - Professional News Trading System



Before adding “Velocity EDS” to the live chart, don't forget to enable “Auto News Mode”!



Velocity EDS is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on high-impact economic events and news releases. This EA implements sophisticated entry and exit strategies specifically engineered for volatile market conditions that occur around major announcements.









News-Driven Strategy:

The EA operates by monitoring economic calendars and executing trades based on scheduled high-impact news events. It automatically fetches data from multiple reliable sources including ForexFactory and Myfxbook, ensuring comprehensive coverage of market-moving announcements. The system can be configured to track specific currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY) or monitor all major pairs simultaneously.





Professional Entry Algorithm:

Velocity EDS employs a dual pending order strategy with precise timing controls. Orders are placed within a configurable window before news releases, with automatic adjustments based on market conditions. The system calculates optimal entry points considering current volatility, stop levels, and broker requirements to maximize execution probability while maintaining risk control.





Advanced Exit Management:

The EA features multiple exit mechanisms including breakeven protection, trailing stops, and dynamic profit targets. The trailing stop can be configured to activate immediately or after breakeven is secured, providing flexibility based on your risk tolerance. All modifications include MT4-optimized freeze level protections to prevent broker rejections.





Dynamic Position Sizing:

Risk management is integrated through automatic lot calculation based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss distance. The system accounts for different instrument specifications including GOLD, major forex pairs, and exotic currencies, ensuring proper position sizing across all markets.





Dual Operation Modes:

- Auto News Mode: Automatically monitors economic calendars and places trades around scheduled events

- Manual Mode: Allows manual time specification for testing or custom trading schedules





Technical Specifications:

- Works on all timeframes and symbols

- Optimized for GOLD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and other major pairs

- Includes comprehensive dashboard displaying account status and upcoming news events

- Implements Error 145/10015 protection for reliable order modifications

- Magic number system for multi-chart deployment





Risk Management Features:

- Configurable stop loss and take profit levels

- Maximum margin usage limits

- Emergency shutdown functionality

- Opposite order removal to prevent hedge positions

- Minimum distance checks for broker compliance





Configuration Requirements:

WebRequest must be enabled for the following URLs:





IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is designed for experienced traders who understand news trading dynamics and associated risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment. The developer assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.





Recommended Settings:

- Minimum account balance: 500 USD

- Risk per trade: 0.5-1.5%

- Stop loss: 30-50 pips depending on instrument

- Best performance on M5 timeframe

- Optimal for news trading during major economic releases





The Velocity Event Driven Scalper represents years of development in news trading algorithms, combining speed, precision, and risk control into a comprehensive automated trading solution.