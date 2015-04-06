BB Scalper on EURCHF

ONLY FOR EURCHF

This strategy is using Bollinger Bands on the EURCHF timeframe M15. Simple things always work. The most important are the settings behind this strategy and that's my secret :D. I do NOT recommend changes on the default settings because those are the best I could find by testing and backtesting. If you really want to lose time trying different setting, go ahead, no problem, backtesting the strategy is free. This EA is tested and backtested in the most recent trading environment, passing the recent pandemic crysis with 10+ grade.

You can chose from 3 different risk levels, 1 - low risk, 2 - medium risk, 3 - high risk. You can find reports from backtesting with every risk level.

I wish you BIG profits!