Smart EA 8aLt4

This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%.



Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<<















8aLt4 Smart Trading System





All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration

🎯 Strategy Modes

Mode Description Risk Level

Conservative All signals must be compatible Low

Balanced 70% of main signals are sufficient Medium

Aggressive MTF or Signal Strength is sufficient High

Scalper Fast trades, low threshold Very High

Swing Strong trends, long-term Low





💰 Lot Calculation

Fixed Lot: Manually set fixed lot (e.g., 0.01)

Risk Percentage: % of account balance (e.g., 1%)

ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR volatility

🎯 Signal Sources

Select the signals you want to activate:





✅ Multi Timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) ✅ Signal Strength (Buy% and Sell%) ✅ Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun Cross, Kumo) ✅ Stochastic (Oversold/Overbought) ✅ Bollinger Bands ✅ Donchian Channel ✅ Order Blocks ✅ Fair Value Gaps ✅ Fibonacci Levels ✅ ATR Volatility





🛑 Stop Loss Options

Mode Description

Fixed Pip The pip distance you specify

ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 2×ATR)

Order Block The nearest order block level

Fibonacci The nearest Fibonacci level

Donchian Donchian band level

Percentage Percentage of the price





🎯 Take Profit Options

Mode Description

Fixed Pip Pip distance you set

ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 3×ATR)

Risk/Reward SL distance × R:R ratio

Fibonacci Nearest Fibonacci level

Donchian Donchian band level

Percentage Percentage of price

Partial TP 3-stage step-by-step profit taking





🔄 Trailing Stop

None: Do not use trailing stop

Fixed Pip: Fixed pip distance

ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR

Break Even: Pull to break even at specified profit





🎮 Usage Examples

Example 1: Conservative Strategy

Strategy: Conservative Signal Strength: ✅ Min 70% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 5/6 TF Ichimoku: ✅ Stochastic: ✅ Bollinger: ✅ ATR Volatility: ✅ 0.5%-2.0% SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) TP Mode: Risk/Reward (1:2) Trailing: Break Even (20 pips) Max Position: 1 Day Max Trades: 5





Result: The safest mode, all signals must be consistent





Example 2: Aggressive Strategy

Strategy: Aggressive Signal Strength: ✅ Min 60% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 4/6 TF Other Indicators: ❌ SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (1.5×) TP Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) Trailing: Fixed Pip (15) Max Position: 3 Daily Max Trade: 20





Result: Fast trades, more opportunities





Example 3: Scalper Strategy

Strategy: Scalper Signal Strength: ✅ Min 55% ATR Volatility: ✅ Min 0.3% SL Mode: Fixed Pip (20) TP Mode: Fixed Pip (30) Trailing: None Max Position: 1 Daily Max Trade: 50 Time Filter: 08:00-20:00





Result: Short-term, fast entry-exit









📈 Performance Tips

✅ Recommendations

Backtest: Test it in the Strategy Tester

Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before live trading

Small Lots: Start with small lots at first

Risk Management: Always use the daily max loss limit

Volatility Tracking: The ATR filter is important; do not trade in very low/high volatility

⚠️ Things to Consider

News Times: Stop the EA during important economic news

Spread: Be careful with symbols with high spreads

Slippage: Slippage may occur in fast markets

VPS Recommendation: Use a VPS for 24/7 operation

📞 Support and Updates

⚖️ Legal Notice

WARNING: This EA performs automated trading. Forex/CFD trading involves high risk and you may lose all your capital. Before using the EA:





✅ Test it on a demo account

✅ Understand risk management rules

✅ Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

The developer is not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of the EA.













🎓 Notes

This system is a comprehensive solution developed for professional traders. For successful results:





Test each strategy mode separately

Find inputs that suit your trading style

Do not rely on backtest results; perform forward testing

Strictly adhere to risk management rules

8aLt4 - Professional Trading Solutions 🚀









