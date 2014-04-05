Boom and crash arrow

This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint 

Features

  • ·  Sends push notifications to mobile phone
  • ·  Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop
  • · Sends email notifications
  • · Displays non repaint arrows (up arrows for Boom Indices and down arrows for Crash Indices)
  • Recommendation
  • ·Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for 24/7 alerts on mobile phone
  • ·Use all  Minute timeframe the best is 1
  • ·Set all the Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 charts
  • ·Estimate Take Profit and Stop Loss near Support and Resistance areas
  • ·Be patient, high probability signals do not occur every minute

