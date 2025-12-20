Forex Vitals Market Hours (MT5) — Session Range Boxes + Live Session Dashboard (FREE)

Forex trading is very different depending on when you trade. This indicator makes that visible by plotting the High/Low range boxes for the 4 major sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — directly on your chart, so you can instantly see where each session’s range formed and how price behaved during overlaps.

What you get

Color-coded session range boxes (High/Low for each session)

Optional filled boxes or clean outline-only style

Session open vertical markers (great for spotting momentum shifts at the open)

Live on-chart dashboard showing the current active session (and overlaps like London/NY )

DST-aware session timing (London / New York / Sydney)

Smart broker time alignment (auto-calculates offset so sessions line up correctly)

Session times used (local time)

London: 08:00–17:00 (DST-aware)

New York: 08:00–17:00 (DST-aware)

Sydney: 07:00–16:00 (DST-aware)

Tokyo: 09:00–18:00

Timeframes

Designed for intraday charts (M1–H1). (The session boxes/verticals are intentionally limited to intraday timeframes for clarity and performance.)

Inputs