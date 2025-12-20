Market Hours MT5

Forex Vitals Market Hours (MT5) — Session Range Boxes + Live Session Dashboard (FREE)

Forex trading is very different depending on when you trade. This indicator makes that visible by plotting the High/Low range boxes for the 4 major sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — directly on your chart, so you can instantly see where each session’s range formed and how price behaved during overlaps.

What you get

  • Color-coded session range boxes (High/Low for each session)

  • Optional filled boxes or clean outline-only style

  • Session open vertical markers (great for spotting momentum shifts at the open)

  • Live on-chart dashboard showing the current active session (and overlaps like London/NY)

  • DST-aware session timing (London / New York / Sydney)

  • Smart broker time alignment (auto-calculates offset so sessions line up correctly)

Session times used (local time)

  • London: 08:00–17:00 (DST-aware)

  • New York: 08:00–17:00 (DST-aware)

  • Sydney: 07:00–16:00 (DST-aware)

  • Tokyo: 09:00–18:00

Timeframes

Designed for intraday charts (M1–H1). (The session boxes/verticals are intentionally limited to intraday timeframes for clarity and performance.)

Inputs

  • Draw_Session_Boxes — show/hide the High/Low session boxes

  • Fill_Session_Boxes — filled background (true) or outline only (false)

  • Box_Line_Width — border thickness

  • Show_Verticals — draw a vertical line at each session open

  • London_Color / NewYork_Color / Sydney_Color / Tokyo_Color / LonNY_Color / TokLon_Color / SydTok_Color — customize session colors


More from author
Vital Structure MT5
Frederick Langemark
Indicators
Vital Structure MT5 Market Structure indicator for:   HH / HL / LH / LL swing labeling, auto trendlines, and multi-timeframe (MTF) support and resistance key levels. Vital Structure is a chart analysis tool for traders who use   price action ,   market structure ,   trendlines ,   support and resistance , and   multi-timeframe analysis . It identifies confirmed swing points, classifies structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), draws structure-based trendlines, and plots higher-timeframe key levels to help visual
FREE
Vital Structure MT4
Frederick Langemark
5 (1)
Indicators
Vital Structure MT4 Market Structure indicator for: HH / HL / LH / LL swing labeling, auto trendlines, and multi-timeframe (MTF) support and resistance key levels. Vital Structure is a chart analysis tool for traders who use price action , market structure , trendlines , support and resistance , and multi-timeframe analysis . It identifies confirmed swing points, classifies structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), draws structure-based trendlines, and plots higher-timeframe key levels to help visualize trend an
FREE
Heikin Ashi Premium
Frederick Langemark
5 (10)
Indicators
Heikin Ashi is Japanese for "average bar", and may make it easier for you to identify trends. Our version of this popular indicator adjusts the size of the candles based on the zoom level of your chart, making it appear more naturally just like the traditional candlesticks. The colors are selected based on the color scheme you use on your charts, but can be customized anyway you would like. You may also choose whether to display only the Heikin Ashi candles, or show the other selected chart as w
FREE
Market Hours MT4
Frederick Langemark
4.5 (6)
Indicators
Forex Vitals Market Hours (MT4) — Session Range Boxes + Live Session Dashboard (FREE) Forex trading is very different depending on when you trade. This indicator makes that visible by plotting the High/Low range boxes for the 4 major sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — directly on your chart, so you can instantly see where each session’s range formed and how price behaved during overlaps. What you get Color-coded session range boxes (High/Low for each session) Optional filled boxes or c
FREE
