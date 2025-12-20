Market Hours MT5
- Indicators
- Frederick Langemark
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 20 December 2025
Forex Vitals Market Hours (MT5) — Session Range Boxes + Live Session Dashboard (FREE)
Forex trading is very different depending on when you trade. This indicator makes that visible by plotting the High/Low range boxes for the 4 major sessions — Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — directly on your chart, so you can instantly see where each session’s range formed and how price behaved during overlaps.
What you get
-
Color-coded session range boxes (High/Low for each session)
-
Optional filled boxes or clean outline-only style
-
Session open vertical markers (great for spotting momentum shifts at the open)
-
Live on-chart dashboard showing the current active session (and overlaps like London/NY)
-
DST-aware session timing (London / New York / Sydney)
-
Smart broker time alignment (auto-calculates offset so sessions line up correctly)
Session times used (local time)
-
London: 08:00–17:00 (DST-aware)
-
New York: 08:00–17:00 (DST-aware)
-
Sydney: 07:00–16:00 (DST-aware)
-
Tokyo: 09:00–18:00
Timeframes
Designed for intraday charts (M1–H1). (The session boxes/verticals are intentionally limited to intraday timeframes for clarity and performance.)
Inputs
-
Draw_Session_Boxes — show/hide the High/Low session boxes
-
Fill_Session_Boxes — filled background (true) or outline only (false)
-
Box_Line_Width — border thickness
-
Show_Verticals — draw a vertical line at each session open
-
London_Color / NewYork_Color / Sydney_Color / Tokyo_Color / LonNY_Color / TokLon_Color / SydTok_Color — customize session colors