Vital Structure MT4

Market Structure indicator for: HH / HL / LH / LL swing labeling, auto trendlines, and multi-timeframe (MTF) support and resistance key levels.

Vital Structure is a chart analysis tool for traders who use price action, market structure, trendlines, support and resistance, and multi-timeframe analysis. It identifies confirmed swing points, classifies structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), draws structure-based trendlines, and plots higher-timeframe key levels to help visualize trend and important reaction areas.

Main functions

1) Market Structure (HH / HL / LH / LL)

  • Detects swing highs and swing lows using a configurable lookback window

  • Classifies swings as Higher High / Lower High / Higher Low / Lower Low

  • Optional swing arrows and text labels

  • Optional ATR-based filtering to reduce minor swings in volatile markets

2) Auto Trendlines (structure-based)

  • Builds trendlines from recent swing points

  • Draws an uptrend line or downtrend line based on detected structure

  • When a trendline is broken, the historical line can be retained (dotted style) and a new line can be searched

3) MTF Support & Resistance Key Levels

  • Scans higher timeframes (relative to the current chart timeframe)

  • Detects significant swing levels and plots key support/resistance levels

  • Optional level merging into zones (pips)

  • Limit the maximum number of plotted levels to keep the chart clean

Typical use cases

  • Identify trend conditions using HH/HL and LH/LL sequences

  • Use structure trendlines for pullbacks, breaks, and retests

  • Use higher-timeframe levels for context, targets, and invalidation areas

  • Combine structure + trendline + key level alignment for multi-factor analysis

Inputs (overview)

Market Structure

  • Window (swing sensitivity)

  • ATR Multiplier (volatility filter strength)

  • Show/Hide arrows

  • Show/Hide HH/HL/LH/LL labels

  • Colors and display settings

Trendlines

  • Enable/Disable structure trendlines

  • Scan depth / lookback

  • Touch tolerance (pips)

  • Minimum slope filter

  • Line styles (active / broken history)

Key Levels (MTF S/R)

  • Enable/Disable MTF scan

  • Merge distance (pips)

  • Minimum touches / strength rules

  • Maximum levels to display

Notes and limitations

  • Swings are confirmed after the selected Window. The most recent bars can update until a swing is confirmed.

  • This indicator is intended for chart analysis and does not place trades.

  • No DLLs. No external dependencies.

Reviews 1
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.12.18 04:42 
 

very good

