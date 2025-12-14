Vital Structure MT5
- Indicators
- Frederick Langemark
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 December 2025
Market Structure indicator for: HH / HL / LH / LL swing labeling, auto trendlines, and multi-timeframe (MTF) support and resistance key levels.
Vital Structure is a chart analysis tool for traders who use price action, market structure, trendlines, support and resistance, and multi-timeframe analysis. It identifies confirmed swing points, classifies structure (HH/HL/LH/LL), draws structure-based trendlines, and plots higher-timeframe key levels to help visualize trend and important reaction areas.
Main functions
1) Market Structure (HH / HL / LH / LL)
-
Detects swing highs and swing lows using a configurable lookback window
-
Classifies swings as Higher High / Lower High / Higher Low / Lower Low
-
Optional swing arrows and text labels
-
Optional ATR-based filtering to reduce minor swings in volatile markets
2) Auto Trendlines (structure-based)
-
Builds trendlines from recent swing points
-
Draws an uptrend line or downtrend line based on detected structure
-
When a trendline is broken, the historical line can be retained (dotted style) and a new line can be searched
3) MTF Support & Resistance Key Levels
-
Scans higher timeframes (relative to the current chart timeframe)
-
Detects significant swing levels and plots key support/resistance levels
-
Optional level merging into zones (pips)
-
Limit the maximum number of plotted levels to keep the chart clean
Typical use cases
-
Identify trend conditions using HH/HL and LH/LL sequences
-
Use structure trendlines for pullbacks, breaks, and retests
-
Use higher-timeframe levels for context, targets, and invalidation areas
-
Combine structure + trendline + key level alignment for multi-factor analysis
Inputs (overview)
Market Structure
-
Window (swing sensitivity)
-
ATR Multiplier (volatility filter strength)
-
Show/Hide arrows
-
Show/Hide HH/HL/LH/LL labels
-
Colors and display settings
Trendlines
-
Enable/Disable structure trendlines
-
Scan depth / lookback
-
Touch tolerance (pips)
-
Minimum slope filter
-
Line styles (active / broken history)
Key Levels (MTF S/R)
-
Enable/Disable MTF scan
-
Merge distance (pips)
-
Minimum touches / strength rules
-
Maximum levels to display
Notes and limitations
-
Swings are confirmed after the selected Window. The most recent bars can update until a swing is confirmed.
-
This indicator is intended for chart analysis and does not place trades.
-
No DLLs. No external dependencies.