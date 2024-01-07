Phoenix AI Scalper

This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe.

Features:
  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop-loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Scalping
  • Small secure trades

  • Volatility detection*


Works with all brokers which apply to:

  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread during volatility, constant low spread - around 4 to 8 for GPBUSD, around 1 to 4 for EURUSD)**
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)***


Our recommendations on how to use the EA:

  • Please don't start using the EA before contacting us regarding its initial setup.
  • Please don't use a leverage bigger than 1:50. We advise you to start in the range between 1:10 to 1:30.
  • Please make sure your spread is lower than 13 (especially during the trade period), spread bigger than 13 during a trading period may lead to losses.
  • Please make sure your connection to the broker server is as quick as possible (ping should be around 2ms or less, we recommend you use VPS like MQL5 VPS).  

The EA is based and optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. If you need more information about the EA, please contact us.

What to expect from us in the future:
  • Research for optimal configuration for other pairs

*If there are spikes that make the spread range bigger than it should be, trading will be disabled for the next 5 minutes, once the fluctuation is detected.
**If there are spikes that makes the spread bigger than the stop-loss of the EA positions, opening a position will lead to directly closing it on a stop loss and will lead to losses.
*** The EA itself is explicitly setting the slippage and a trade shouldn't be executed by the broker if it can't fulfill the requirements. Despite this, many brokers are neglecting this value and not taking it in consideration. Please make sure your broker is taking in consideration the slippage that is being passed as request.



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Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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