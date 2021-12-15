

This is a gold trader robot. Gold trading is very much different than forex trading because of many variables and sentiment differences about the assets.



I created and coded a completely new algorithm for this strategy. The algorithm doesnt use any technical indicators or well known price action patterns.



Based on all my testing and and analyzing the different kind of patterns and indicators i realized that, to make a unique gold trading strategy it is just not enough to combine existing tools, so i created a new algorithm. My starting point to create this algorithm was the Collatz conjecture to match 2 unsolved mysteries of mathematics by connecting candle's data points and create something new.





The robot is tested for 18 years with 99.9% ducascopy tick and variable spread.





Autotrade Gold EA is a fully automated expert Advisor with secure stop loss level.





Features



auto lot based on account equity.

Works with any broker.

Secure with fixed stop loss on each trade.









Every trade has stop loss and it DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.





Recommendation:



Minimum desposit 100USD/0.01 lots for low risk secure trading.

-use vps if you can



Have a Great Trading! :)



