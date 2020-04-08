Instant Pitchfork for MT5
- Indicadores
- Part-time Day Trader
- Versão: 2.1
- Atualizado: 20 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 15
One click. Perfect pitchfork structure.
Instant Pitchfork uses precise, rule-based calculations to find and draw the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork in seconds.
Simply drag one vertical line to apply it to the current price action, then remove it with a single click to keep your chart clean.
Fast, accurate, and consistent — built for traders who rely on instant structure for stops, entries, and targets.
Supports Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchforks. Works on any symbol and timeframe.
Instant Pitchfork Manual
- Attach the indicator to a clean chart.
- Valid anchor points are automatically marked.
- Drag the V-Line to the left (in Drag Mode) or click any anchor (in Click Mode) to draw a pitchfork.
Strategy Tester Notice: Supported in click mode only. Drag-line anchor selection is not available.
Feedback and bug reports can be submitted in the comments section.