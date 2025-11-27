Instant Pitchfork for MT5

Most traders want to use Andrews’ Pitchfork, but manually plotting the three anchor points is slow, inconsistent, and easy to get wrong. This is one of the main reasons pitchforks are underused, despite being one of the most effective tools for defining structure, channels, and reaction zones.

Instant Pitchfork solves this.

With one anchor point and a single click, it draws a perfectly aligned Andrews’, Schiff, or Modified Schiff pitchfork — following the correct rules from swing to swing to swing. Every line is placed accurately, consistently, and without manual adjustment.

No guesswork.

No alignment mistakes.

Just clean, accurate pitchforks every time.