R2 Gold
- Indicators
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Tommaso NardiniMy name is Tommaso Nardini, I'm an italian trader since more than 12 years. I work mainly on Futures such as S&P500, DowJones, Gold and Dax. Plus, I trade with algo on the majors forex pairs.
Contact me for more info.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The R[2] Gold Indicator is a complete Trading System working on GOLD (XAUUSD) on 5 Minutes time frame, and it draws:
- Low Dot / High Dot to spot potential turning points
- Buy Arrows and Sell Arrows to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing
- A two colors dotted line to show the trend in action and the target for reversal signals
I invite you to watch my Videos on YouTube where I show the R[2] Strategy and how I personally trade with it, and also to join my Free Telegram R[2] Strategy Group in order to always be updated on both R[2] Forex & R[2] Gold Strategies and Indicators. You can decide to trade following the R[2] Forex Strategy or you could use it as great add on to your own strategy.
-----> NOTE: You can get also the Expert Advisor based on this indicator with few more integrated features!
Other Indicator Features
- All the indicator's signals are not repainting
- You can decide to spot only the Dot Signals or only the Arrow Signals
- Integrated pop-up and Sound Alert for all the signals