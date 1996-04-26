

The R[2] Gold Indicator is a complete Trading System working on GOLD (XAUUSD) on 5 Minutes time frame, and it draws:

Low Dot / High Dot to spot potential turning points

/ to spot potential turning points Buy Arrows and Sell Arrows to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing

and to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing A two colors dotted line to show the trend in action and the target for reversal signals



I invite you to watch my Videos on YouTube where I show the R[2] Strategy and how I personally trade with it, and also to join my Free Telegram R[2] Strategy Group in order to always be updated on both R[2] Forex & R[2] Gold Strategies and Indicators. You can decide to trade following the R[2] Forex Strategy or you could use it as great add on to your own strategy.



-----> NOTE: You can get also the Expert Advisor based on this indicator with few more integrated features!



Other Indicator Features

All the indicator's signals are not repainting

You can decide to spot only the Dot Signals or only the Arrow Signals

Integrated pop-up and Sound Alert for all the signals



