Scanner Intelligence Hub

Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5
**OVERVIEW**

Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface.

**KEY FEATURES**

**ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**  
- Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes  
- Intelligent 0–10 scoring system with decimal precision  
- Real-time automatic detection of trading opportunities  
- Technical confluence analysis for enhanced signal accuracy  

**SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC)**  
- Detection of institutional patterns and smart money movements  
- Market structure and liquidity zone analysis  
- SMC-based entry point identification  
- Recognition of accumulation and distribution patterns  

**PROFESSIONAL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS**  
- Integration of multiple indicators: RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR  
- Automatic detection of regular and hidden divergences  
- Advanced Japanese candlestick pattern analysis  
- Auto-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels  

**CURRENCY STRENGTH HEATMAP**  
- Real-time strength analysis of 8 major currencies  
- Intuitive color-coded visualization  
- Instant identification of the strongest and weakest currencies  
- Automatic updates based on selected timeframe  

**TREND ANALYSIS PANEL**  
- Multi-timeframe analysis of dominant trends  
- Trend reversal and momentum shift detection  
- Clear trend states: Bullish, Bearish, Neutral, Mixed  
- Cross-timeframe confluence insights  

**PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE**

**MODERN GLOSSY DESIGN**  
- Sleek interface with glass-like effects and animated gradients  
- Individually draggable panels via drag & drop  
- Full button suite: pin, minimize, close, reopen  
- Adaptive panel sizing based on mode (real-time/backtesting)  

**INTERACTIVE CONTROLS**  
- Signal-type filtering: ALL, BUY, SELL, WATCH  
- Dynamic sorting by any column  
- Per-panel control buttons  
- Real-time visual configuration  

**TRADING APPLICATIONS**

**SCALPING & INTRADAY TRADING**  
- Rapid identification of short-term opportunities  
- Real-time momentum and volatility analysis  
- Precise entry and exit signals  
- Automated risk management  

**SWING TRADING**  
- Medium-term trend analysis  
- Reversal and continuation point detection  
- Technical confluence for higher reliability  
- Multi-timeframe position tracking  

**CURRENCY STRENGTH ANALYSIS**  
- Identification of dominant currencies  
- Support for carry trade and correlation strategies  
- Combined fundamental-technical insights  
- Forex portfolio diversification guidance  

**CONFIGURATION & PARAMETERS**

**SCANNING SETTINGS**  
- Customizable symbols (default: 12 major pairs)  
- Adjustable timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)  
- Scan intensity: Light, Normal, Deep  
- Configurable refresh interval  

**TRADING PROFILES**  
- **Conservative**: High-quality signals, lower frequency  
- **Balanced**: Optimal trade-off between signal quality and quantity  
- **Aggressive**: More opportunities with active risk management  

**TECHNICAL INDICATORS**  
- Fully configurable periods for all indicators  
- Default-optimized parameters for peak performance  
- Compatibility with diverse trading styles  
- Instrument-specific tuning options  

**INTELLIGENT ALERT SYSTEM**

**ADVANCED NOTIFICATIONS**  
- Pop-up alerts with detailed signal information  
- Customizable sound alerts  
- Built-in cooldown to prevent spam  
- Minimum-score filtering  

**RISK MANAGEMENT**  
- ATR-based automatic Stop Loss calculation  
- Volatility-optimized Take Profit levels  
- Real-time risk/reward analysis  
- Position size recommendations  

**COMPATIBILITY & PERFORMANCE**

**TECHNICAL OPTIMIZATION**  
- Modular architecture for maximum efficiency  
- Intelligent caching for rapid updates  
- Full compatibility with backtesting and real-time modes  
- Leak-free, memory-efficient operation  

**SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS**  
- MetaTrader 5 build 3815 or higher  
- Stable internet connection for real-time data  
- Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for intensive analysis  
- Compatible with all MT5 brokers  

**RECOMMENDED USE CASES**

**PROFESSIONAL TRADERS**  
- Institutional-grade SMC analysis  
- Multi-position portfolio management  
- Cross-market correlation insights  
- High-volume strategy execution  

**BEGINNER TRADERS**  
- Clear, easy-to-interpret signals  
- Intuitive scoring system  
- Automated risk controls  
- Hands-on SMC concept learning  

**FUND MANAGERS**  
- Currency strength analysis for diversification  
- High-quality signals for conservative portfolios  
- Multi-horizon insights via multi-timeframe analysis  
- Institutional-grade analytical tools  

**COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES**

**CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY**  
- Only indicator combining SMC, technical analysis, and currency heatmap  
- Fully interactive, professional-grade interface  
- Proprietary high-precision scoring system  
- Scalable modular architecture  

**USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE**  
- Plug-and-play setup with pre-optimized parameters  
- Intuitive design requiring minimal learning curve  
- Comprehensive documentation and technical support  
- Regular updates and continuous improvements  

Scanner Intelligence Hub represents the natural evolution of technical analysis tools—merging institutional-grade analytical power with the simplicity modern traders demand. It’s the complete solution for traders seeking a true competitive edge in today’s financial markets.
