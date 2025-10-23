Scanner Intelligence Hub

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis tool designed for traders who monitor multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. The indicator provides comprehensive market scanning with integrated technical analysis across various instruments.

ANALYSIS FEATURES

Multi-Symbol Scanning
- Simultaneous analysis of multiple trading instruments
- Configurable symbol list (Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies)
- Real-time data processing
- Automatic broker symbol detection

Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Analyzes M15, H1, H4, H6, D1 timeframes
- Timeframe alignment scoring
- Trend consistency detection
- Higher timeframe bias integration

Scoring System
- 10-point signal strength scale
- Confluence-based calculation
- Quality rating for each signal
- Momentum strength assessment

Technical Indicators Integration
- EMA analysis (20 and 50 periods)
- RSI momentum detection
- MACD signal processing
- ATR volatility measurement
- Support/resistance levels

Smart Money Concepts
- Order Block detection
- Fair Value Gap identification
- Market structure analysis
- Liquidity sweep detection

Divergence Detection
- Regular bullish and bearish divergences
- Hidden divergences
- Multi-timeframe divergence confirmation
- Divergence strength classification

Currency Strength Analysis
- Real-time currency strength calculation
- Heatmap visualization
- Relative strength comparison
- Base and quote currency breakdown

VISUAL INTERFACE

Neumorphic Panel Design
- Clean and professional appearance
- Movable panel with drag functionality
- Sortable columns (Score, Alignment, Action)
- Interactive headers with tooltips
- Color-coded signal indicators

Information Display
- Symbol and timeframe
- Signal score and quality rating
- Timeframe alignment value
- Smart Money Concepts detected
- Divergence information
- Recommended action (BUY, SELL, WATCH, WAIT)
- Spread analysis with warning system

Currency Strength Heatmap
- Visual representation of currency strength
- Color gradient for easy interpretation
- Automatic position adjustment
- Toggle on/off option

FILTERING AND SORTING

Interactive Filters
- Filter by action type (BUY only, SELL only, ALL)
- Minimum score threshold
- Spread quality filter
- Sort by score, alignment, or action

Signal Counter
- Shows number of displayed signals
- Updates dynamically with filters
- Clear visual feedback

ALERT SYSTEM

Configurable Notifications
- New signal detection alerts
- Score threshold alerts
- Visual popup notifications
- Sound alerts with custom sounds
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile

Alert Management
- Alert frequency control
- Per-symbol alert settings
- Alert history tracking
- Customizable alert conditions

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Scanning Settings
- Symbol list configuration
- Timeframe selection
- Scan interval adjustment
- Scan intensity (FAST, NORMAL, DEEP)

Analysis Parameters
- EMA periods
- RSI settings
- MACD configuration
- ATR period
- Divergence lookback

Display Settings
- Panel size and position
- Show/hide components
- Color scheme customization
- Font size adjustment

Performance Optimization
- Indicator caching system
- Efficient memory management
- Optimized calculation loops
- Background scanning option

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Account Types: All account types
Instruments: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies
Trading Styles: Swing trading, day trading, multi-timeframe analysis
Monitoring: Ideal for traders managing multiple instruments

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Build Compatibility: MT5 build 3280 or higher
Resource Usage: Moderate (depends on number of symbols scanned)
Maximum Symbols: Up to 30 symbols recommended

BROKER COMPATIBILITY

Universal symbol detection system with support for:
- Standard naming conventions
- Broker-specific suffixes (.c, .m, Cash, etc.)
- Automatic symbol variant detection
- Over 40 symbol variations supported per instrument

SUPPORT AND UPDATES

For technical support, feature requests, or questions, please use the comments section of this product or contact through the MQL5.com internal messaging system. Regular updates are provided to ensure compatibility with latest MT5 builds.

RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Advanced Divergence Detection Indicator

OVERVIEW

RSI Divergence Suite Pro is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect and analyze divergences between price action and RSI momentum. The indicator provides comprehensive divergence analysis with multi-timeframe integration and customizable alert system.

DIVERGENCE DETECTION

Types of Divergences Detected
- Regular Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, RSI makes higher low
- Regular Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, RSI makes lower high
- Hidden Bullish Divergence: Price makes higher low, RSI makes lower low
- Hidden Bearish Divergence: Price makes lower high, RSI makes higher high

Detection Features
- Automatic divergence identification
- Strength classification (standard/strong)
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- ZigZag-based peak and valley detection
- Minimum distance filter to avoid false signals

VISUAL REPRESENTATION

Chart Display
- Divergence lines drawn on price chart
- Corresponding lines on RSI indicator window
- Color-coded by type and strength
- Customizable line styles and widths

Information Panel
- Current RSI value
- Current ATR value
- Remaining candle time
- Recent alert history (last 6 alerts)
- Alert details with timestamp

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Timeframe Integration
- Analyze up to 9 different timeframes
- Selectable timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
- Support and resistance level detection across timeframes
- Visual markers for multi-timeframe confluences

Support and Resistance
- Automatic SR level calculation
- Multi-timeframe SR integration
- Tolerance-based level grouping
- Customizable line appearance

FILTERING SYSTEM

Signal Validation Filters
- RSI level filter (overbought/oversold zones)
- Volume filter for signal confirmation
- ATR-based volatility filter
- Bar distance filter (minimum/maximum)
- Strength threshold for divergence classification

ALERT CAPABILITIES

Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications (customizable sound file)
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices

Alert Configuration
- Enable/disable by divergence type
- One alert per bar option
- Alert history storage
- Timestamp and details included

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

RSI Parameters
- RSI period (default 14)
- Applied price selection
- Overbought/oversold levels

Divergence Settings
- Strength difference threshold
- ZigZag depth for peak detection
- Lookback period for divergence search
- Enable/disable each divergence type

Visual Customization
- Regular bullish/bearish colors
- Hidden bullish/bearish colors
- Line styles for different strengths
- Panel background and text colors
- Panel position and font size

Performance Settings
- Calculation optimization
- Automatic object cleanup
- Memory management
- Selective recalculation

RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS

RSI Period: 14 (standard), can be adjusted for sensitivity
ZigZag Depth: 12-20 for different market conditions
Volume Filter: Enable for additional confirmation
Timeframes: Select 3-5 relevant timeframes for optimal performance

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Trading Applications
- Trend reversal identification
- Trend continuation with hidden divergences
- Entry timing optimization
- Exit signal generation

Suitable For
- Forex pairs
- Stock indices
- Commodities (gold, silver, oil)
- Cryptocurrencies
- All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

Trading Styles
- Swing trading
- Day trading
- Position trading
- Multi-timeframe analysis

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum Build: 2600 or higher
Resource Usage: Low to moderate
Maximum Bars: 10,000 bars recommended for optimal performance

SUPPORT

For assistance, suggestions, or technical questions, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

-------------------

