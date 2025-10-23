Scanner Intelligence Hub
- Indicateurs
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
Scanner Intelligence Hub - Multi-Market Analysis Indicator
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis tool designed for traders who monitor multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. The indicator provides comprehensive market scanning with integrated technical analysis across various instruments.
ANALYSIS FEATURES
Multi-Symbol Scanning
- Simultaneous analysis of multiple trading instruments
- Configurable symbol list (Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies)
- Real-time data processing
- Automatic broker symbol detection
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Analyzes M15, H1, H4, H6, D1 timeframes
- Timeframe alignment scoring
- Trend consistency detection
- Higher timeframe bias integration
Scoring System
- 10-point signal strength scale
- Confluence-based calculation
- Quality rating for each signal
- Momentum strength assessment
Technical Indicators Integration
- EMA analysis (20 and 50 periods)
- RSI momentum detection
- MACD signal processing
- ATR volatility measurement
- Support/resistance levels
Smart Money Concepts
- Order Block detection
- Fair Value Gap identification
- Market structure analysis
- Liquidity sweep detection
Divergence Detection
- Regular bullish and bearish divergences
- Hidden divergences
- Multi-timeframe divergence confirmation
- Divergence strength classification
Currency Strength Analysis
- Real-time currency strength calculation
- Heatmap visualization
- Relative strength comparison
- Base and quote currency breakdown
VISUAL INTERFACE
Neumorphic Panel Design
- Clean and professional appearance
- Movable panel with drag functionality
- Sortable columns (Score, Alignment, Action)
- Interactive headers with tooltips
- Color-coded signal indicators
Information Display
- Symbol and timeframe
- Signal score and quality rating
- Timeframe alignment value
- Smart Money Concepts detected
- Divergence information
- Recommended action (BUY, SELL, WATCH, WAIT)
- Spread analysis with warning system
Currency Strength Heatmap
- Visual representation of currency strength
- Color gradient for easy interpretation
- Automatic position adjustment
- Toggle on/off option
FILTERING AND SORTING
Interactive Filters
- Filter by action type (BUY only, SELL only, ALL)
- Minimum score threshold
- Spread quality filter
- Sort by score, alignment, or action
Signal Counter
- Shows number of displayed signals
- Updates dynamically with filters
- Clear visual feedback
ALERT SYSTEM
Configurable Notifications
- New signal detection alerts
- Score threshold alerts
- Visual popup notifications
- Sound alerts with custom sounds
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
Alert Management
- Alert frequency control
- Per-symbol alert settings
- Alert history tracking
- Customizable alert conditions
CONFIGURATION OPTIONS
Scanning Settings
- Symbol list configuration
- Timeframe selection
- Scan interval adjustment
- Scan intensity (FAST, NORMAL, DEEP)
Analysis Parameters
- EMA periods
- RSI settings
- MACD configuration
- ATR period
- Divergence lookback
Display Settings
- Panel size and position
- Show/hide components
- Color scheme customization
- Font size adjustment
Performance Optimization
- Indicator caching system
- Efficient memory management
- Optimized calculation loops
- Background scanning option
RECOMMENDED USAGE
Account Types: All account types
Instruments: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies
Trading Styles: Swing trading, day trading, multi-timeframe analysis
Monitoring: Ideal for traders managing multiple instruments
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Build Compatibility: MT5 build 3280 or higher
Resource Usage: Moderate (depends on number of symbols scanned)
Maximum Symbols: Up to 30 symbols recommended
BROKER COMPATIBILITY
Universal symbol detection system with support for:
- Standard naming conventions
- Broker-specific suffixes (.c, .m, Cash, etc.)
- Automatic symbol variant detection
- Over 40 symbol variations supported per instrument
SUPPORT AND UPDATES
For technical support, feature requests, or questions, please use the comments section of this product or contact through the MQL5.com internal messaging system. Regular updates are provided to ensure compatibility with latest MT5 builds.
-------------------
===================================================================================
📌 PRODUCTO 3: RSI DIVERGENCE SUITE PRO
===================================================================================
⚠️ PROBLEMAS MENORES:
- Uso de superlativos: "Superior Precision", "Complete Customization"
- Lista excesivamente larga de parámetros
- Posible exceso de negritas
DESCRIPCIÓN CORREGIDA:
-------------------
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Advanced Divergence Detection Indicator
OVERVIEW
RSI Divergence Suite Pro is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect and analyze divergences between price action and RSI momentum. The indicator provides comprehensive divergence analysis with multi-timeframe integration and customizable alert system.
DIVERGENCE DETECTION
Types of Divergences Detected
- Regular Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, RSI makes higher low
- Regular Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, RSI makes lower high
- Hidden Bullish Divergence: Price makes higher low, RSI makes lower low
- Hidden Bearish Divergence: Price makes lower high, RSI makes higher high
Detection Features
- Automatic divergence identification
- Strength classification (standard/strong)
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- ZigZag-based peak and valley detection
- Minimum distance filter to avoid false signals
VISUAL REPRESENTATION
Chart Display
- Divergence lines drawn on price chart
- Corresponding lines on RSI indicator window
- Color-coded by type and strength
- Customizable line styles and widths
Information Panel
- Current RSI value
- Current ATR value
- Remaining candle time
- Recent alert history (last 6 alerts)
- Alert details with timestamp
MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
Timeframe Integration
- Analyze up to 9 different timeframes
- Selectable timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
- Support and resistance level detection across timeframes
- Visual markers for multi-timeframe confluences
Support and Resistance
- Automatic SR level calculation
- Multi-timeframe SR integration
- Tolerance-based level grouping
- Customizable line appearance
FILTERING SYSTEM
Signal Validation Filters
- RSI level filter (overbought/oversold zones)
- Volume filter for signal confirmation
- ATR-based volatility filter
- Bar distance filter (minimum/maximum)
- Strength threshold for divergence classification
ALERT CAPABILITIES
Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications (customizable sound file)
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices
Alert Configuration
- Enable/disable by divergence type
- One alert per bar option
- Alert history storage
- Timestamp and details included
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
RSI Parameters
- RSI period (default 14)
- Applied price selection
- Overbought/oversold levels
Divergence Settings
- Strength difference threshold
- ZigZag depth for peak detection
- Lookback period for divergence search
- Enable/disable each divergence type
Visual Customization
- Regular bullish/bearish colors
- Hidden bullish/bearish colors
- Line styles for different strengths
- Panel background and text colors
- Panel position and font size
Performance Settings
- Calculation optimization
- Automatic object cleanup
- Memory management
- Selective recalculation
RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS
RSI Period: 14 (standard), can be adjusted for sensitivity
ZigZag Depth: 12-20 for different market conditions
Volume Filter: Enable for additional confirmation
Timeframes: Select 3-5 relevant timeframes for optimal performance
USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
Trading Applications
- Trend reversal identification
- Trend continuation with hidden divergences
- Entry timing optimization
- Exit signal generation
Suitable For
- Forex pairs
- Stock indices
- Commodities (gold, silver, oil)
- Cryptocurrencies
- All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
Trading Styles
- Swing trading
- Day trading
- Position trading
- Multi-timeframe analysis
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum Build: 2600 or higher
Resource Usage: Low to moderate
Maximum Bars: 10,000 bars recommended for optimal performance
SUPPORT
For assistance, suggestions, or technical questions, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.
-------------------