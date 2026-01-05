Alpha Brent Strategy Tool

Alpha Bren Strategy Tool is an institutional analysis tool specifically designed for energy traders seeking a competitive edge in the Brent Crude Oil market. This indicator combines high-precision algorithms with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and real-time macroeconomic analysis. At the heart of the indicator is the Kurisko 4 Stochastic System, a quadruple impulse configuration that accurately identifies trend exhaustion and continuation points, filtering out noise from the commodity market. Key Features: - Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatic detection of Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Zones, enabling the identification of high-probability entry levels. - Real-Time Correlation Engine: Analyzes the relationship between Brent Crude and WTI, the Dollar Index (DXY), the S&P 500, and Gold, providing a unique cross-market perspective. - Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF): Automatic convergence of timeframes (M15, H1, H4) to ensure entry is aligned with the broader trend. - Inventory and Seasonality Data: Integrated tracking of EIA and API reports, along with historical seasonal patterns for the energy sector. - Interactive Dashboard: A professional dashboard displaying market regime, trend strength, signal score, and correlation status. - Advanced Risk Management: Automatic Stop Loss levels based on ATR, three Take Profit levels, and a dynamic Trailing Stop system. How does the scoring system work? The indicator assigns a score to each signal based on multiple factors: 1. Convergence of the trend across multiple timeframes. 2. Status of correlations (inverse DXY, direct WTI). 3. Presence of SMC patterns (Order Block mitigation). 4. Positioning relative to VWAP and psychological levels. 5. Volatility and volume filters. Alerts are only generated when the Score exceeds the user-configured threshold, ensuring that only high-quality configurations are traded. Main Parameters: - Signal Sensitivity: Adjustment between Precise, Balanced, or Aggressive modes. - Minimum Score: Quality filter for entry signals. - Core Settings: Specific optimization for oil volatility. - Correlations: Symbol configuration for inter-market analysis. - Alerts: Complete notification system (Sound, Push, and Email). Usage Recommendations: - Symbol: Brent Oil (EB, BRENT, LCO). - Timeframe: M5, M15, and H1 for primary analysis. - Configuration: It is recommended to use "Balanced" mode for standard trading and "Precise" for funding accounts or conservative risk management. ### User Instructions: 1. When loading the indicator, ensure that the correlation symbols (WTI, DXY, etc.) match the exact names on your trading platform. 2. The dashboard is scrollable; you can click and drag it to any position on the chart. 3. It is recommended to perform preliminary tests in the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) to familiarize yourself with the signal logic and the dashboard. Legal Notice: Trading financial derivatives involves significant risk. This indicator is a tool to support technical analysis and does not guarantee future profits. Always trade at your own risk.
