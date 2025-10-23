Scanner Intelligence Hub

What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free- is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo

FREE