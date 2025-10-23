Scanner Intelligence Hub - Multi-Market Analysis Indicator
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis tool designed for traders who monitor multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. The indicator provides comprehensive market scanning with integrated technical analysis across various instruments.
ANALYSIS FEATURES
Multi-Symbol Scanning
- Simultaneous analysis of multiple trading instruments
- Configurable symbol list (Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies)
- Real-time data processing
- Automatic broker symbol detection
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Analyzes M15, H1, H4, H6, D1 timeframes
- Timeframe alignment scoring
- Trend consistency detection
- Higher timeframe bias integration
Scoring System
- 10-point signal strength scale
- Confluence-based calculation
- Quality rating for each signal
- Momentum strength assessment
Technical Indicators Integration
- EMA analysis (20 and 50 periods)
- RSI momentum detection
- MACD signal processing
- ATR volatility measurement
- Support/resistance levels
Smart Money Concepts
- Order Block detection
- Fair Value Gap identification
- Market structure analysis
- Liquidity sweep detection
Divergence Detection
- Regular bullish and bearish divergences
- Hidden divergences
- Multi-timeframe divergence confirmation
- Divergence strength classification
Currency Strength Analysis
- Real-time currency strength calculation
- Heatmap visualization
- Relative strength comparison
- Base and quote currency breakdown
VISUAL INTERFACE
Neumorphic Panel Design
- Clean and professional appearance
- Movable panel with drag functionality
- Sortable columns (Score, Alignment, Action)
- Interactive headers with tooltips
- Color-coded signal indicators
Information Display
- Symbol and timeframe
- Signal score and quality rating
- Timeframe alignment value
- Smart Money Concepts detected
- Divergence information
- Recommended action (BUY, SELL, WATCH, WAIT)
- Spread analysis with warning system
Currency Strength Heatmap
- Visual representation of currency strength
- Color gradient for easy interpretation
- Automatic position adjustment
- Toggle on/off option
FILTERING AND SORTING
Interactive Filters
- Filter by action type (BUY only, SELL only, ALL)
- Minimum score threshold
- Spread quality filter
- Sort by score, alignment, or action
Signal Counter
- Shows number of displayed signals
- Updates dynamically with filters
- Clear visual feedback
ALERT SYSTEM
Configurable Notifications
- New signal detection alerts
- Score threshold alerts
- Visual popup notifications
- Sound alerts with custom sounds
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile
> INITIAL LOADING TIME REQUIRED:
When first attaching Scanner Intelligence Hub to your chart, please wait
1-2 minutes for complete data population:
✓ 0-15 seconds: Panel appears, basic data loads
✓ 15-45 seconds: Technical indicators populate (Stochastic, BB, MACD, SMC)
✓ 45-90 seconds: All analysis complete and fully operational
This one-time initialization loads historical data and creates indicator
handles for multi-symbol, multi-timeframe professional analysis. After
initial load, real-time updates are instant with 70-80% faster performance
using our intelligent cache system.
Alert Management
- Alert frequency control
- Per-symbol alert settings
- Alert history tracking
- Customizable alert conditions
CONFIGURATION OPTIONS
Scanning Settings
- Symbol list configuration
- Timeframe selection
- Scan interval adjustment
- Scan intensity (FAST, NORMAL, DEEP)
Analysis Parameters
- EMA periods
- RSI settings
- MACD configuration
- ATR period
- Divergence lookback
Display Settings
- Panel size and position
- Show/hide components
- Color scheme customization
- Font size adjustment
Performance Optimization
- Indicator caching system
- Efficient memory management
- Optimized calculation loops
- Background scanning option
RECOMMENDED USAGE
Account Types: All account types
Instruments: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies
Trading Styles: Swing trading, day trading, multi-timeframe analysis
Monitoring: Ideal for traders managing multiple instruments
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Build Compatibility: MT5 build 3280 or higher
Resource Usage: Moderate (depends on number of symbols scanned)
Maximum Symbols: Up to 30 symbols recommended
BROKER COMPATIBILITY
Universal symbol detection system with support for:
- Standard naming conventions
- Broker-specific suffixes (.c, .m, Cash, etc.)
- Automatic symbol variant detection
- Over 40 symbol variations supported per instrument