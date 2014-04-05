Scanner Intelligence Hub
Scanner Intelligence Hub MT5
**OVERVIEW**
Scanner Intelligence Hub is a professional multi-market analysis indicator designed for traders who need a comprehensive scanning and technical analysis tool. It seamlessly integrates multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis with advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into an intuitive, professional interface.
**KEY FEATURES**
**ADVANCED MULTI-MARKET ANALYSIS**
- Simultaneous scanning of multiple currency pairs and timeframes
- Intelligent 0–10 scoring system with decimal precision
- Real-time automatic detection of trading opportunities
- Technical confluence analysis for enhanced signal accuracy
**SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC)**
- Detection of institutional patterns and smart money movements
- Market structure and liquidity zone analysis
- SMC-based entry point identification
- Recognition of accumulation and distribution patterns
**PROFESSIONAL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS**
- Integration of multiple indicators: RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR
- Automatic detection of regular and hidden divergences
- Advanced Japanese candlestick pattern analysis
- Auto-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
**CURRENCY STRENGTH HEATMAP**
- Real-time strength analysis of 8 major currencies
- Intuitive color-coded visualization
- Instant identification of the strongest and weakest currencies
- Automatic updates based on selected timeframe
**TREND ANALYSIS PANEL**
- Multi-timeframe analysis of dominant trends
- Trend reversal and momentum shift detection
- Clear trend states: Bullish, Bearish, Neutral, Mixed
- Cross-timeframe confluence insights
**PROFESSIONAL USER INTERFACE**
**MODERN GLOSSY DESIGN**
- Sleek interface with glass-like effects and animated gradients
- Individually draggable panels via drag & drop
- Full button suite: pin, minimize, close, reopen
- Adaptive panel sizing based on mode (real-time/backtesting)
**INTERACTIVE CONTROLS**
- Signal-type filtering: ALL, BUY, SELL, WATCH
- Dynamic sorting by any column
- Per-panel control buttons
- Real-time visual configuration
**TRADING APPLICATIONS**
**SCALPING & INTRADAY TRADING**
- Rapid identification of short-term opportunities
- Real-time momentum and volatility analysis
- Precise entry and exit signals
- Automated risk management
**SWING TRADING**
- Medium-term trend analysis
- Reversal and continuation point detection
- Technical confluence for higher reliability
- Multi-timeframe position tracking
**CURRENCY STRENGTH ANALYSIS**
- Identification of dominant currencies
- Support for carry trade and correlation strategies
- Combined fundamental-technical insights
- Forex portfolio diversification guidance
**CONFIGURATION & PARAMETERS**
**SCANNING SETTINGS**
- Customizable symbols (default: 12 major pairs)
- Adjustable timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)
- Scan intensity: Light, Normal, Deep
- Configurable refresh interval
**TRADING PROFILES**
- **Conservative**: High-quality signals, lower frequency
- **Balanced**: Optimal trade-off between signal quality and quantity
- **Aggressive**: More opportunities with active risk management
**TECHNICAL INDICATORS**
- Fully configurable periods for all indicators
- Default-optimized parameters for peak performance
- Compatibility with diverse trading styles
- Instrument-specific tuning options
**INTELLIGENT ALERT SYSTEM**
**ADVANCED NOTIFICATIONS**
- Pop-up alerts with detailed signal information
- Customizable sound alerts
- Built-in cooldown to prevent spam
- Minimum-score filtering
**RISK MANAGEMENT**
- ATR-based automatic Stop Loss calculation
- Volatility-optimized Take Profit levels
- Real-time risk/reward analysis
- Position size recommendations
**COMPATIBILITY & PERFORMANCE**
**TECHNICAL OPTIMIZATION**
- Modular architecture for maximum efficiency
- Intelligent caching for rapid updates
- Full compatibility with backtesting and real-time modes
- Leak-free, memory-efficient operation
**SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS**
- MetaTrader 5 build 3815 or higher
- Stable internet connection for real-time data
- Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for intensive analysis
- Compatible with all MT5 brokers
**RECOMMENDED USE CASES**
**PROFESSIONAL TRADERS**
- Institutional-grade SMC analysis
- Multi-position portfolio management
- Cross-market correlation insights
- High-volume strategy execution
**BEGINNER TRADERS**
- Clear, easy-to-interpret signals
- Intuitive scoring system
- Automated risk controls
- Hands-on SMC concept learning
**FUND MANAGERS**
- Currency strength analysis for diversification
- High-quality signals for conservative portfolios
- Multi-horizon insights via multi-timeframe analysis
- Institutional-grade analytical tools
**COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES**
**CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY**
- Only indicator combining SMC, technical analysis, and currency heatmap
- Fully interactive, professional-grade interface
- Proprietary high-precision scoring system
- Scalable modular architecture
**USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE**
- Plug-and-play setup with pre-optimized parameters
- Intuitive design requiring minimal learning curve
- Comprehensive documentation and technical support
- Regular updates and continuous improvements
Scanner Intelligence Hub represents the natural evolution of technical analysis tools—merging institutional-grade analytical power with the simplicity modern traders demand. It’s the complete solution for traders seeking a true competitive edge in today’s financial markets.