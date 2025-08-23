Trade Like Pro

A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) .

🔹 Key Features

✅ Automatic Detection – Finds Bullish and Bearish FVGs without manual drawing.

✅ Customizable Zones – Adjustable colors for bullish and bearish boxes.

✅ Visual Signals – Arrows and BUY/SELL labels plotted directly on chart.

✅ Lookback Control – Limit how many historical bars are scanned.

✅ Lightweight & Fast – Optimized for minimal CPU usage, even on multiple charts.

✅ Backtesting Friendly – Perfect for studying price reaction to historical FVGs.

🔹 How It Works

Bullish FVG : Detected when a gap exists between the high of Candle 1 and the low of Candle 3, with Candle 2 being bullish.

Bearish FVG : Detected when a gap exists between the low of Candle 1 and the high of Candle 3, with Candle 2 being bearish.

The indicator highlights these zones with colored rectangles and adds directional arrows and labels (BUY/SELL) for easy identification.

🔹 Input Parameters

📌 Lookback Bars – Number of candles to scan for FVGs.

🎨 Bullish / Bearish Box Colors – Custom zone highlight colors.

🎯 Arrow Settings – Size and color customization for bullish/bearish arrows.

📝 Text Label Settings – Font size, color, and option to enable/disable text labels.

🔹 Use Cases

Identify institutional entry zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading.

Confirm setups with liquidity sweeps, BOS/CHOCH, or order blocks .

Study how price reacts to inefficiencies for strategy development.

Combine with your trading system for precision entries and exits.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool , not a trading system by itself.

It does not generate buy/sell signals with guaranteed profitability.

Past performance of FVGs does not guarantee future results .

Always use proper risk management and combine with your own strategy.

The author is not responsible for financial losses incurred from using this tool.

🔹 Why Choose This Tool?

This FVG Indicator was built for traders who want clarity, precision, and professional-level charting tools. Instead of manually drawing imbalance zones, let this tool do the hard work – allowing you to focus on execution and decision-making.

📊 Perfect for:

Smart Money / ICT Traders

Price Action Traders

Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto

✨ Upgrade your charting with the FVG Indicator and see market imbalances like the professionals.



