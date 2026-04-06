Time Volume Profile

MetaTrader 5 · Custom Indicator TimeVolume

Profile TimeVolumeProfile Market profile analytics — POC, Value Area High and Value Area Low — computed from pure price action. No tick volume required. MetaTrader 5 Version 2.00 No Volume Feed Needed

Overview

TimeVolumeProfile — MQL5 Marketplace Description

TimeVolumeProfile brings institutional-grade market profile analysis to any instrument and timeframe — without depending on a broker's tick-volume feed. It identifies the price levels where the market has spent the most time over a configurable lookback window, exposing them as tradable reference points.

Traditional volume profile indicators are limited by the quality of the volume data provided by the broker, which varies widely across instruments and asset classes. TimeVolumeProfile bypasses this limitation entirely by measuring price-frequency: how many candles have passed through each price level. The result is a distribution that closely mirrors a true volume profile, applicable to Forex, indices, commodities and crypto alike.

The three key levels — POC, VAH and VAL — are drawn directly on the chart as a horizontal histogram and are simultaneously exposed as indicator buffers, so Expert Advisors can read them programmatically via iCustom() with no additional configuration.

POC Point of Control The price level touched by the greatest number of candles. Acts as a gravitational centre; price tends to rotate around it. VAH Value Area High The upper boundary of the Value Area. Price trading above VAH is considered out-of-value and often reverts. VAL Value Area Low The lower boundary of the Value Area. Price trading below VAL signals potential out-of-value conditions to the downside.

How It Works

The algorithm follows the standard Market Profile methodology, adapted to work from OHLC data alone. Each step runs in O(N · B) time — linear in both the lookback window and the number of bins — ensuring no perceptible performance impact on any timeframe.

Range detection The highest high and lowest low across the entire lookback window are found. This range is divided into N equally-spaced price bins. Frequency counting For each candle, every bin that falls between its low and its high receives a frequency increment of 1. A candle spanning multiple bins increments all of them. POC identification The bin with the highest cumulative frequency is the Point of Control. Its centre price becomes the POC level drawn on the chart. Value Area expansion Starting from the POC bin, the algorithm expands outward one bin at a time — always choosing the side with the higher next-bin frequency — until the cumulative count reaches the configured Value Area percentage (default 70 %). Chart rendering & buffer export The histogram, POC line, VAH and VAL are drawn as chart objects anchored to the right edge of the lookback window. All three levels are simultaneously written into indicator buffers for EA consumption.

Features

◈ Volume-independent Works on every instrument and broker feed. No tick-volume subscription required. ◈ EA-ready buffers POC, VAH and VAL are exposed as indicator buffers. Read them from any Expert Advisor using iCustom() . ◈ Resilient chart objects If a line or histogram bar is accidentally deleted, the indicator automatically restores it on the next tick. ◈ Dynamic short name The chart corner displays the active parameters — TVP(100,20,70%) — updating instantly when settings change. ◈ Data Window integration Hover any bar inside the lookback window to read the exact POC, VAH and VAL values in the MetaTrader Data Window. ◈ Clean unload All chart objects are removed cleanly on indicator removal or template change. No leftover graphics.

Parameters

Parameter Description Default Profile Settings Lookback Number of candles included in the profile calculation. A larger value produces a broader, longer-term profile. Minimum: 2. 100 NumBins Number of equally-spaced price bins dividing the lookback range. Higher values increase resolution but may produce noisy profiles on small ranges. Range: 2–500. 20 ValueAreaPercent Percentage of total frequency that defines the Value Area. The standard Market Profile convention is 70 %. Range: 1–100 %. 70.0 Visual Settings ProfileColor Color of histogram bars outside the Value Area. DodgerBlue POCColor Color of the POC horizontal line and the POC bin in the histogram. Red VAColor Color of the VAH and VAL lines and all Value Area bins in the histogram. LimeGreen ProfileWidth Maximum width of the histogram in bars, measured rightward from the most recent candle of the lookback window. 50

Expert Advisor Integration

The indicator exposes three DRAW_NONE buffers that carry the current POC, VAH and VAL values across every bar of the lookback window. Access them from an Expert Advisor as shown below.

// Buffer indices: 0 = POC · 1 = VAH · 2 = VAL double poc = iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , "TimeVolumeProfile" , // --- Profile Settings --- 100 , // Lookback 20 , // NumBins 70.0 , // ValueAreaPercent // --- Visual Settings (required, values are ignored) --- clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrLimeGreen , 50 , // --- Buffer index, bar shift --- 0 , 1 ); // buffer 0 (POC), latest closed bar double vah = iCustom (..., 1 , 1 ); // buffer 1 — VAH double val = iCustom (..., 2 , 1 ); // buffer 2 — VAL

All three values are constant across every bar of the lookback window, so any bar shift from 1 to Lookback - 1 returns the same result. Use shift 1 (the latest closed bar) as a convention to avoid repainting on the live candle.

Compatibility