Time Volume Profile

  • Indicators
  • Giuseppe Pajusco
    Giuseppe Pajusco

    Giuseppe Pajusco

    About Me
    I entered the trading world in 2020 and quickly developed a strong passion for market analysis and algorithmic trading. Over the years, I have explored a wide range of approaches—from footprint-based scalping and market microstructure techniques to macro-driven position trading.
  • Version: 2.0
TimeVolumeProfile — MQL5 Marketplace Description
MetaTrader 5 · Custom Indicator
TimeVolume
Profile

Market profile analytics — POC, Value Area High and Value Area Low — computed from pure price action. No tick volume required.

MetaTrader 5 Version 2.00 No Volume Feed Needed

Overview

TimeVolumeProfile brings institutional-grade market profile analysis to any instrument and timeframe — without depending on a broker's tick-volume feed. It identifies the price levels where the market has spent the most time over a configurable lookback window, exposing them as tradable reference points.

Traditional volume profile indicators are limited by the quality of the volume data provided by the broker, which varies widely across instruments and asset classes. TimeVolumeProfile bypasses this limitation entirely by measuring price-frequency: how many candles have passed through each price level. The result is a distribution that closely mirrors a true volume profile, applicable to Forex, indices, commodities and crypto alike.

The three key levels — POC, VAH and VAL — are drawn directly on the chart as a horizontal histogram and are simultaneously exposed as indicator buffers, so Expert Advisors can read them programmatically via iCustom() with no additional configuration.

POC
Point of Control
The price level touched by the greatest number of candles. Acts as a gravitational centre; price tends to rotate around it.
VAH
Value Area High
The upper boundary of the Value Area. Price trading above VAH is considered out-of-value and often reverts.
VAL
Value Area Low
The lower boundary of the Value Area. Price trading below VAL signals potential out-of-value conditions to the downside.

How It Works

The algorithm follows the standard Market Profile methodology, adapted to work from OHLC data alone. Each step runs in O(N · B) time — linear in both the lookback window and the number of bins — ensuring no perceptible performance impact on any timeframe.

  1. Range detection

    The highest high and lowest low across the entire lookback window are found. This range is divided into N equally-spaced price bins.

  2. Frequency counting

    For each candle, every bin that falls between its low and its high receives a frequency increment of 1. A candle spanning multiple bins increments all of them.

  3. POC identification

    The bin with the highest cumulative frequency is the Point of Control. Its centre price becomes the POC level drawn on the chart.

  4. Value Area expansion

    Starting from the POC bin, the algorithm expands outward one bin at a time — always choosing the side with the higher next-bin frequency — until the cumulative count reaches the configured Value Area percentage (default 70 %).

  5. Chart rendering & buffer export

    The histogram, POC line, VAH and VAL are drawn as chart objects anchored to the right edge of the lookback window. All three levels are simultaneously written into indicator buffers for EA consumption.

Features

Volume-independent
Works on every instrument and broker feed. No tick-volume subscription required.
EA-ready buffers
POC, VAH and VAL are exposed as indicator buffers. Read them from any Expert Advisor using iCustom() .
Resilient chart objects
If a line or histogram bar is accidentally deleted, the indicator automatically restores it on the next tick.
Dynamic short name
The chart corner displays the active parameters — TVP(100,20,70%) — updating instantly when settings change.
Data Window integration
Hover any bar inside the lookback window to read the exact POC, VAH and VAL values in the MetaTrader Data Window.
Clean unload
All chart objects are removed cleanly on indicator removal or template change. No leftover graphics.

Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Profile Settings
Lookback Number of candles included in the profile calculation. A larger value produces a broader, longer-term profile. Minimum: 2. 100
NumBins Number of equally-spaced price bins dividing the lookback range. Higher values increase resolution but may produce noisy profiles on small ranges. Range: 2–500. 20
ValueAreaPercent Percentage of total frequency that defines the Value Area. The standard Market Profile convention is 70 %. Range: 1–100 %. 70.0
Visual Settings
ProfileColor Color of histogram bars outside the Value Area. DodgerBlue
POCColor Color of the POC horizontal line and the POC bin in the histogram. Red
VAColor Color of the VAH and VAL lines and all Value Area bins in the histogram. LimeGreen
ProfileWidth Maximum width of the histogram in bars, measured rightward from the most recent candle of the lookback window. 50

Expert Advisor Integration

The indicator exposes three DRAW_NONE buffers that carry the current POC, VAH and VAL values across every bar of the lookback window. Access them from an Expert Advisor as shown below.

// Buffer indices: 0 = POC · 1 = VAH · 2 = VAL double poc = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "TimeVolumeProfile", // --- Profile Settings --- 100, // Lookback 20, // NumBins 70.0, // ValueAreaPercent // --- Visual Settings (required, values are ignored) --- clrDodgerBlue, clrRed, clrLimeGreen, 50, // --- Buffer index, bar shift --- 0, 1); // buffer 0 (POC), latest closed bar double vah = iCustom(..., 1, 1); // buffer 1 — VAH double val = iCustom(..., 2, 1); // buffer 2 — VAL

All three values are constant across every bar of the lookback window, so any bar shift from 1 to Lookback - 1 returns the same result. Use shift 1 (the latest closed bar) as a convention to avoid repainting on the live candle.

Compatibility

Platform
MetaTrader 5
Build
Any (no build-specific APIs)
Instruments
All (Forex, CFD, Crypto, Indices)
Timeframes
All (M1 through MN)
Chart window
Main chart (not sub-window)
Strategy Tester
Fully compatible
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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