Market Info Label
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This tool gives you several informations about your broker and the current market events.
The top Infolabel shows the current spread price.
You can set whether the label should be displayed or hidden.
You can adjust price levels for automaticly change of background color.
The lower Infolabel shows the candle timer of the current time frame.
You can set whether the label should be displayed or hidden.
The bordercolor change to red if:
1. you have no connection to the tradeserver
2. you receive no tick-data from server (watchdog)
3. the market is closed
All options and colors are adjustable!
The top Infolabel shows the current spread price.
You can set whether the label should be displayed or hidden.
You can adjust price levels for automaticly change of background color.
The lower Infolabel shows the candle timer of the current time frame.
You can set whether the label should be displayed or hidden.
The bordercolor change to red if:
1. you have no connection to the tradeserver
2. you receive no tick-data from server (watchdog)
3. the market is closed
All options and colors are adjustable!