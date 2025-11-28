THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5

Hi Traders,

A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets.

Main Features:

  • Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based or point-based spacing.

  • OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa).

  • Smart Lot Management: Auto scaling lot size with the account balance with your input options.

  • Equity Protection: Auto-stop trading when equity target or stop levels are reached.

  • ATR Volatility Filter: Suspends trading in low-volatility conditions.

  • Spread filter: Filter out periods with wide spreads

  • Fix SL TP / Trailing Stop / Break -even options availabe.

  • Virtual SLTP: Hide stop-loss and take-profit levels from the broker

  • Order Handling: Uses fast, non-blocking order execution for smooth performance.

  • Keyboard Trading supported.

Clean, efficient, and fully automated — THV Trailing Buy Sell Limit EA keeps your trading strategy active, protected, and self-recovering.

Happy Trading !
