THV 5 Ema Mt5
- Indicators
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Version: 1.1
Hi Traders,
EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance.
Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator:
1- Attach this indicator to your chart.
- Choose the desired time frame (ex: Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...).
- Set your desired EMA periods (ex: 20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...).
- Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to: True / False (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time).
- Set color and width of each EMA.
2- You can add this indicator multiple times to the chart to use with different time frames.
Ex:
- If you are trading on M5 TF, you can add the 1st one and set TF= Current; and the 2nd one and set TF = H1.
- If you are trading on M15 TF, you can add the 1st one and set TF= Current; and the 2nd one and set TF = H4.
- If you are trading on H1 TF, you can add the 1st one and set TF= Current; and the 2nd one and set TF = D1.
Happy Trading !