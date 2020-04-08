THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5

Hi Traders,

THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames.

Key Features:



Options to select the number of HTF candles to display on your lower-timeframe chart Displays High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only the last candle for a cleaner chart Highlights HTF candle ranges and candle bodies for improved market structure visibility Clear price labels and Fibonacci level labels with adjustable offsets Fibonacci Zone Alert with pop-up alerts, sound alerts, and push notifications. Alerts are triggered when price is within the zone between two selected Fibonacci levels Fully customizable colors, line styles, line widths, labels, and ray-right behavior

Designed For:

Price Action traders

Fibonacci pullback & reversal strategies

Supply & Demand analysis, top-down analysis and MTF analysis

All trading style: Scalping, intraday, and swing trading

All instruments and all time frames supported

Benefits:

Easily track higher-timeframe support and resistance

Read HTF market structure without switching timeframes

Enhance trade timing and decision-making by identifying high-precision entry and exit zones

Easy and user-friendly settings

Just attach to your chart, choose HTF and the number of candle you want to track and enjoy ! Minimal setup is required.





Hope you enjoy the indicator and thank you for your support.

Happy trading !