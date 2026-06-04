THV Scalper Core MT5
- Experts
-
Trong Khanh PhanAbout Me:
I am a professional trader and MQL5 developer with years of experience creating automated trading systems and indicators for the global trading community. My focus is on building reliable, efficient, and easy-to-use tools for traders of all levels.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 4 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Hi Traders,
I'm excited to introduce this "Plug and Play EA". It was designed to work fully automatically on any timeframe and any symbol. No complicated settings, very user friendly interface with only minimal inputs.
Features:
1_ 2 trading Modes: Trending and Reversal -> users almost don't need to configure anything. Based on your account size, you may adjust the Buy lot and Sell lot for optimal results.
To run the EA, in the input settings:
- Turn on the EA = True
- Choose the trading Mode (Trending or Reversal)
2_ Supports:
- Separate Buy and Sell lot sizes per trade
- ATR filter
- Equity Stop threshold: If your equity drops to this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading
- Equity Target threshold: If your equity reaches this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading
- 3 different trading sessions (local time or server time) with an option to close all positions when outside the trading range
Very simple yet powerful. Suitable for 24/7 operation.
Recommendations:
- Only run the EA with no commission - no swap Account type
- Minimum Account balance >= 20k
- You should run thorough backtests to find the optimal settings for the best performance.
Happy trading!