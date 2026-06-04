THV Scalper Core MT5

Hi Traders,

I'm excited to introduce this "Plug and Play EA". It was designed to work fully automatically on any timeframe and any symbol. No complicated settings, very user friendly interface with only minimal inputs.

Features:

1_ 2 trading Modes: Trending and Reversal -> users almost don't need to configure anything. Based on your account size, you may adjust the Buy lot and Sell lot for optimal results.

To run the EA, in the input settings:

  • Turn on the EA = True
  • Choose the trading Mode (Trending or Reversal)

 

2_ Supports:

  • Separate Buy and Sell lot sizes per trade
  • ATR filter
  • Equity Stop threshold: If your equity drops to this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading
  • Equity Target threshold: If your equity reaches this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading
  • 3 different trading sessions (local time or server time) with an option to close all positions when outside the trading range

Very simple yet powerful. Suitable for 24/7 operation.

Recommendations:

  • Only run the EA with no commission - no swap Account type
  • Minimum Account balance >= 20k
  • You should run thorough backtests to find the optimal settings for the best performance.

Happy trading!

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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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