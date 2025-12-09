THV Info Panel MT5

Hi Traders,

Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5.
It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics.
With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision.

Abbreviations (current candle information):

  • OHLC: Open – High – Low – Close

  • AH: Ask–High distance

  • BL: Bid–Low distance

  • UW: Upper wick length

  • LW: Lower wick length

  • BD: Body length

  • RG: Candle Range

Simple and effective — just attach it to your chart and enjoy (almost no setup needed) !

Happy Trading!

Recommended products
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicators
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Supernova Momentums
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Supernova Momentums indicator simplifies the visual perception of the price chart and reduces the time for analysis: if there is no signal, the deal is not opened, and if an opposite signal appears, it is recommended to close the current position. This arrow indicator is designed to determine the trend. Supernova Momentums implements a trend trading strategy, filters out market noise, and includes all the necessary features in one tool. Its work is based on automatically determining the cu
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Candle Display AG MT5
Alan Gasperi
Indicators
Candle Display AG MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Candle Display AG MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe visual indicator that displays higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to analyze market structure and candle patterns from higher timeframes without switching charts — giving you clearer, faster and more precise trade confirmations.  -  Main Features  Multi-Timeframe Visualization – display candles from any timeframe (e.g. show H4 candles while trading on
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume of Buy Stop order -  Enable Sel l Stop : Allow the EA to place a Sell Stop order -   Lot Sell:   volume
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Rectangles - Text labels - Fibonacci retracements - Equidistant channels - Standard deviation channels - Linear regres
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based or point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa). Smart Lot Management:  Auto scaling lot size with the account ba
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distan
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis , dynamic money management , and manual hotkey trading support . The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection . In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keybo
THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Main Trading Logic : Spike Entry Detection: Opens t
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . ️ Key Features : 1️⃣ Smart Trade Control: Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles). Mul
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. ️ Key Features : 1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defin
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Key Features : Automatic Swing Detection:   Finds the most relev
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display  on your lower-timeframe chart Displays  High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels  of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display  Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review