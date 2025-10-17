THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Hi Traders,
A powerful pending-order management system that builds dynamic Buy/Sell Limit chains based on ATR volatility. Designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets.
Main Features:
Dynamic Pending Chain: Auto-place multiple Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based spacing and adaptive lot scaling.
Smart Lot Management: Progressive lot control with additive and multiplier options, always respecting broker limits.
Equity Protection: Auto-stop trading when equity target or stop levels are reached.
Auto Recovery System: Instantly rebuilds closed limit orders with the exact price and lot — full chain continuity.
ATR Volatility Filter: Suspends trading in low-volatility conditions.
Timer & Auto-Reset Logic: Rebuilds order chains after all trades are closed or after a set time.
Async Order Handling: Uses fast, non-blocking order execution for smooth performance.
Keyboard Trading supported.
Clean, efficient, and fully automated — THV Trailing Buy/Sell Limits EA keeps your trading strategy active, protected, and self-recovering.Happy Trading !