THV Volume Spike MT5

Hi Traders,

The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time.

This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume. When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market interest.

Key volume data for the most recent 5 candles is displayed directly on the chart, including:

  • Current and previous 4 candle volumes

  • Volume percentage of each candle relative to the average

  • Average volume over the selected lookback period

The indicator supports sound alerts, popup alerts and push notifications (depending on terminal configuration), ensuring traders never miss important volume spikes.

With customizable parameters and a clear on-chart display, this indicator is suitable for all symbols and timeframes, and works especially well for breakout trading, momentum strategies, and volume-based confirmations.

Just attach the indicator to your chart — only minimal setup is required.


Happy Trading !

