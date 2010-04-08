THV Rsi Stoch Mt5

Hi Traders,

RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions.

This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized.

You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your default color. If the value exceeds or falls below the corresponding thresholds, the text will be displayed in the color you’ve chosen.

Happy Trading !

