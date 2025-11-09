THV Smart DCA Mt5

Hi Traders,

THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA & Net-Off Logic. 

THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features:

  • Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging): Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades.

  • Smart Net-Off Logic: Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol.

  • Flexible Risk & Trade Management: Set max DCA levels, step distance, lot multiplier, and net-off thresholds.

  • Real-Time Equity Monitoring: Automatic position closure when profit targets are reached, helping protect gains.

  • Easy Customization: Fully configurable inputs for DCA and Net-Off parameters, allowing tailored strategies.

  • Keyboard Trading supported.

Boost your trading efficiency with a fully automated solution that balances risk and maximizes opportunity.

Happy Trading !



