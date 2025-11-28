THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5

Hi Traders,

This EA handle the TRAILING Buy Stop and/or TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both.

Configurations (default values are shown in brackets):


//

- ATR period: input the ATR period for calculation (14)

Magic Number: define the magic number


//

- Enable Buy Stop: Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order

- Lot Buy: volume of Buy Stop order

Enable Sell Stop: Allow the EA to place a Sell Stop order

- Lot Sell: volume of Sell Stop order


//

- Balance Start: If the account balance is below this value, the EA will use the base lot size.

- Balance Step: For each increment of this value above Balance Start, the lot will be multiplied by the Lot Multiplier.

- Lot Multiplier: Input the value you want the EA to leverage the new lot with the incremental balance

- Lot Max: Max lot allowed after multiplication


//

Stop distance Mode: Optional: 1-  ATR based multiplier or 2- In points.


// 

- Enable OCO Mode:

 + If true, trigger buy stop order will delete sell stop order, or vice versa

 + If false, allow both buy stop and sell stop to remain


//

Enable initial SL & TP?: 

 + True: set SL TP for all open positions (SL TP to be set to each position separately)

 + False: Skip setting the SL & TP

TP in points: set your desired TP in points. Set = 0 to remove the TP

SL in points: set your desired SL in points. Set = 0 and set Trailing = false and break-even = false to remove the SL

- Enable virtual SLTP: True = hide SLTP from the broker

//

- Enable trailing stop?: Enable / Disable trailing stop

- Profit to activate trailing (points): The trailing only starts if the minimum profit reaches this value

- Trailing step (points): The min price move that allows the SL to be trailed


//

- Enable break-even (BE)?: Enable / Disable break-even logic (moving SL to BE)

- Profit to activate break-even (points): The min profit to activate moving SL to BE

- Lock profit from BE (points): offset the SL from break-even   


//

Use ATR Filter: = True to filter out low volatility markets. = False to skip.

- Input min ATR to allow trade when Use ATR Filter: Input the min ATR value to allow trades. Ex. 10 means the EA only opens trades if the min ATR of the current time frame is greater than 10 


//

Equity Stop Threshold: If the equity drops to this value, the EA will close all open positions, delete all pending orders (all symbols) and stop trading (equity-based stop loss). 

Equity Target Threshold: If the equity reaches this value, the EA will close all open positions, delete all pending orders (all symbols) and stop trading (equity-based take profit).

*Whenever the equity comes back to the thresholds, the EA would trade again (ex: deposits / withdrawals). 


//Trading with hotkeys: You can change the default keys to other Key you prefer (A to Z or main keyboard numeric 0 to 9. Leave blank to disable the relative function).

Key to open a Buy position (ArrowUp) :  Key to open a Buy trade. 

Key to open a Sell position(ArrowDown): Key to open a Sell trade.


//

Key to close all profitable positions (C): Key to close all profitable positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all losing positions: ():  Key to close all losing positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)

- Key to close all positions: (Z)Key to close all positions (both Buy & Sell of the same symbol)


//

Key to close all profitable Buy positions (D): Key to close all profitable Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Buy positions (): Key to close all losing Buy positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Buy positions (A): Key to close all Buy positions (same symbol)


//

Key to close all profitable Sell positions (E): Key to close all profitable Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all losing Sell positions(): Key to close all losing Sell positions (same symbol)

- Key to close all Sell positions(Q): Key to close all Sell positions (same symbol)


Happy Trading !

Recommended products
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Experts
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (1)
Experts
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
GOLD Stone
Ken Iijima
Experts
GOLD Stone EA — The Ultimate Trend-Following Strategy for Gold DISCOUNT - Don't Miss Out! Original Price: $800 → Now: $150 LINE Signal Coming Soon! Stunning Results: 12x Return in 2 Years   Initial Deposit: $10,000 Final Balance: $122,532 Net Profit: $112,532 (+1,125%) Test Period: January 2024 – December 2025 (Approx. 2 Years) Outstanding Performance Metrics Metric Result Rating Profit Factor 19.48 Exceptional (1.5+ is considered good) Sharpe Ratio 2.41 Excellent (1.0
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
Experts
This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month. Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY , and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart). Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions . Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time . If you use a broker wit
FREE
Perfect Trade EA IMFX
Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
Experts
This is a robot for trading the US30 Index (DOWNJONES). This EA was developed for long-term traders. Don't expect any miraculous results or wild promises from me. Follow our EA's performance: LIVE RESULTS IMPORTANT! After purchasing my EA, you will receive the same live results settings shared above. What is this Robot? > It's a Day Trading Robot Algorithm > It doesn't use a Grid > It doesn't hedge > It doesn't average prices > All orders have Take Profit and Stop Loss positions Which pari
Fxx EA
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Settings Inputs Symbols XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD Time Frame 1H Money management Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced), Make sure to change the symbols to  XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing. Fxx Ea a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols. The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate tr
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
MultiPair
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
3.75 (4)
Experts
Треугольным арбитражем называют одновременно открытие ордеров по трем валютным парам. Направление сделок и пары выбираются таким образом, чтобы одновременно открытые позиции страховали друг друга. За счет этого можно открываться достаточно большими лотами, и риск невелик. Варианты треугольников: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY Ордера, входящие в состав такого треугольника находятся в постоянном движении. Советник анализирует реальные цены на данный момент и просчитывает какими они должны быть. При рас
FREE
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.29 (7)
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
FREE
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
LazyBoy AI Trader Prob Firms Ready
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
NEW! Jan 8th 2024 Flash sale - 90% discount! SEP 29 2023   - Get the source code and redistribute the EA as you wish, contact us for details. SEP 11 2023   - Now you can pay only $1000 a monthly installment and get full access to the EA. Trades; Currency pairs - Metals and more! The Strategy; Our Advanced Support/Resistance Trading Strategy is a powerful tool designed to help traders achieve consistent gains while effectively managing risk and avoiding losses. Here are the key strengths of th
Zazen EA MT5
Christian Koehler
Experts
Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Eurusd Triple Fusion AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System   The EUR/USD pair is the world's most traded currency instrument , known for its liquidity and clear directional movements. However, many traders struggle with its subtle trend shifts and false breakouts. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION AI is a cutting-edge expert advisor specifically engineered to master the unique characteristics of the Euro-Dollar pair. Unlike single-strategy robots that fail when market conditions change , our AI
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
Hitech! Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!      Signals         myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/hitech/11522796#portfolioSettingsBtn                                        Your key to stability in the market: Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Rectangles - Text labels - Fibonacci retracements - Equidistant channels - Standard deviation channels - Linear regres
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based or point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa). Smart Lot Management:  Auto scaling lot size with the account ba
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distan
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis , dynamic money management , and manual hotkey trading support . The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection . In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keybo
THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Main Trading Logic : Spike Entry Detection: Opens t
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . ️ Key Features : 1️⃣ Smart Trade Control: Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles). Mul
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. ️ Key Features : 1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defin
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Key Features : Automatic Swing Detection:   Finds the most relev
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display  on your lower-timeframe chart Displays  High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels  of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display  Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review