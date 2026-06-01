THV Volume Profile MT5

Hi Traders,

THV Volume Profile is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to reveal where the market is truly trading. By displaying detailed volume distribution directly on the chart, it helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones, institutional accumulation areas, breakout levels, and hidden liquidity regions with precision.

The indicator automatically calculates and plots:
- Point of Control (POC)
- Value Area High (VAH)
- Value Area Low (VAL)

With customizable profile precision, adjustable profile width, multi-timeframe support, and both Real Volume & Tick Volume compatibility, THV Volume Profile adapts perfectly to scalping, intraday, swing, and smart money trading strategies.

Key Features:
- Interactive drag-and-drop volume profile range
- Real-time POC, VAH, and VAL visualization
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Clean and professional chart display
- Ideal for Gold, Forex, Indices, and Crypto markets

Whether you trade breakouts, reversals, supply & demand, or liquidity-based strategies, THV Volume Profile gives you a deeper understanding of market structure and trader positioning.

Happy trading !
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
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Experts
Hi Traders, This EA handles the TRAILING Buy Stop and/or TRAILING Sell Stop logic in a very smart way. Features: 1_ Option to set only Buy, only Sell, or both Buy and Sell at the same time 2_ Option to set separate Buy/Sell parameters: distance / volume per trade / max trades / SL / TP 3_ 3 trade modes: Normal Mode: allows buy and sell at the same time OCO Mode (One Cancels the Other): allows only 1 direction (if buy is triggered -> cancel sell, or vice versa) Cycle Mode: Buy -> Sell -> Buy or
THV Gold M1 Scalper MT5
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Hi Traders, If you are a GOLD scalper looking for a high-performance Expert Advisor with simple and clear settings, this EA is a great choice. It is optimized for scalping GOLD on the M1 timeframe The EA applies smart hidden scalping logic designed to capture quick profits when the market volatility is sufficient. By accumulating small profits consistently, your account can grow steadily over time Why this EA? No complicated analysis, no complicated setup. Only simplicity and effectiveness that
THV Volume Spike MT5
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Indicators
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time. This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume. When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market interes
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THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
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Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
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THV Unmitigated FVGs MT5
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Hi everyone, THV Unmitigated FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) Indicator automatically detects and highlights market imbalances based on the ICT/SMC concept. Unmitigated bullish and bearish FVGs are plotted in real time, with customizable colors, zone extension, and optional alerts. Fully mitigated gaps are automatically removed to keep your chart clean and focused on valid trading opportunities. The indicator also displays the Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) as key liquidity levels Simp
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THV 2 Atr Mt5
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Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
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THV 5 Ema Mt5
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Indicators
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set col
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THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs, each with a customizable period, making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart panel.
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THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
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THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
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Indicators
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
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THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on t
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Fibonacci retracements - Rectangles - Text labels 1-  Key Features : Two-chart synchronization: Works seamlessly bet
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa). Smart Lot Management:  Auto scaling lot size with the account balance with yo
THV Smart DCA Mt5
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Experts
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distance, lot multiplier, and net-off thresholds. Real-Time Equity Monito
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
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Experts
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THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Main Trading Logic : Spike Entry Detection: Opens t
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters, equity management, DCA logic, and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. - Works with all symbols and timeframes . Key Features : Smart Trade Control: Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles). Multiple trading modes for full customization a
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. Key Features : 1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defined
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
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THV Auto Fibo MT5
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Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL) on your selected timeframe and draws key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on your chart. Key Features : Automatic Swing Detection:   Finds the most relevant Swing Hi
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
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Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display on your lower-timeframe chart Displays High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only the
THV ZigZag MT5
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Hi Traders, MTF ZigZag MT5 is a lightweight yet powerful indicator designed to help traders clearly identify market structure and key price levels. It makes trendline and Fibonacci drawing more accurate and meaningful by using reliable swing points. Features: Draw ZigZag based on: Current timeframe Higher timeframe displayed on the current chart Show / hide price labels Fully adjustable line style and label format Notes: Higher Pivot values create stronger and more significant swings Higher Time
THV Mtf FVGs MT5
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Hi Traders, MTF FVGs (Extend) – Smart Supply & Demand Zones. This indicator automatically identifies bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) FVG zones on your chart using multi-timeframe analysis. Zones are displayed as rectangles with optional midlines, helping you visualize key support and resistance levels more clearly. Key Features: Multi-timeframe support: detect zones on the current or higher timeframe Adjustable lookback period and minimum zone size Limit the number of visible bullish and
THV TD Sequential MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, THV TD Sequential (MT5) is a technical indicator inspired by Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential, designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion, potential reversals, and market timing opportunities. The indicator consists of two main components: 1. TD Setup (1–9) A Buy Setup counts when the current close is lower than the close 4 bars earlier. A Sell Setup counts when the current close is higher than the close 4 bars earlier. When the count reaches 9, it signals that the current trend ma
THV Auto Linear Regression Channel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, A clean and lightweight Linear Regression Channel indicator designed for precise trend and volatility analysis. The channel is calculated using true linear regression, providing a statistically accurate best-fit trend line with adaptive upper and lower bands based on standard deviation Key Features: True linear regression calculation (not a simple moving average) Adjustable regression period and channel width Multiple price options (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
THV Scalper Core MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, I'm excited to introduce this "Plug and Play EA" . It was designed to work fully automatically on any timeframe and any symbol. No complicated settings, very user friendly interface with only minimal inputs. Features: 1_ 2 trading Modes: Trending and Reversal -> users almost don't need to configure anything. Based on your account size, you may adjust the Buy lot and Sell lot for optimal results. To run the EA, in the input settings: Turn on the EA = True Choose the trading Mode (Tren
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