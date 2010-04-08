THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
버전: 1.8
업데이트됨: 27 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
Hi Traders,
A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets.
Main Features:
Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with point-based spacing.
OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa).
Smart Lot Management: Auto scaling lot size with the account balance with your input options.
Equity Protection: Auto-stop trading when equity target or stop levels are reached.
ATR Volatility Filter: Suspends trading in low-volatility conditions.
Spread filter: Filter out periods with wide spreads
Fix SL TP / Trailing Stop / Break -even options availabe.
Virtual SLTP: Hide stop-loss and take-profit levels from the broker
Order Handling: Uses fast, non-blocking order execution for smooth performance.
Keyboard Trading supported.
Clean, efficient, and fully automated — THV Trailing Buy Sell Limit EA keeps your trading strategy active, protected, and self-recovering.Happy Trading !