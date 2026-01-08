THV TD Sequential MT5
- Indicators
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Hi Traders,
THV TD Sequential (MT5) is a technical indicator inspired by Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential, designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion, potential reversals, and market timing opportunities.
The indicator consists of two main components:
1. TD Setup (1–9)
-
A Buy Setup counts when the current close is lower than the close 4 bars earlier.
-
A Sell Setup counts when the current close is higher than the close 4 bars earlier.
-
When the count reaches 9, it signals that the current trend may be losing momentum.
-
Users can filter the displayed Setup numbers to reduce chart clutter.
2. TD Countdown (1–13)
-
After a completed Setup (9), the Countdown phase begins.
-
Buy Countdown counts when the close is below the low of 2 bars earlier.
-
Sell Countdown counts when the close is above the high of 2 bars earlier.
-
A completed 13-count suggests a high-probability reversal or pause in price movement.
Additional Features:
-
Intersection markers highlight critical price interactions near Setup 8 or 9.
-
Lookback control limits drawings to recent bars for better performance.
-
Fully recalculates on timeframe changes to ensure accurate visualization.
-
Labels are offset from price for improved readability.
This indicator is best used as a trend exhaustion and timing tool, and should be combined with support/resistance, trend structure, or risk management rules rather than used as a standalone trading signal.
How to use:
Simply attach the indicator to your chart and adjust some user-friendly inputs, and you are ready to go.
Whenever you see TD Setup numbers such as 8, 8*, 9, 9*, or Countdown numbers (1–13), there is a high probability that the market may reverse or enter a consolidation phase. Generally, the higher the Setup or Countdown number, the greater the probability of a potential reversal.
Recommendation:
Use Setup counts 5, 6, and 7 as early alerts for potential trend exhaustion.
Use Setup 8, 9, and the Countdown phase to refine trade entries on lower timeframes.