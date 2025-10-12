SmartBubbles Accumulation

Bubble Indicator - Price Slowdown + Volume Spike Detection

A simple visual tool that shows colored squares on your chart when price slows down suddenly with a volume spike.

What it does:

Spots moments when the market "hesitates" before a move

Shows where big volume enters without moving price

Helps anticipate potential breakouts

How it works:

Analyzes smaller timeframes than your current chart

Detects unusually small candles (price slowdown)

Checks for unusually high volume (volume spike)

Displays green (bullish) or red (bearish) squares

Main settings:

Price sensitivity : Lower = more sensitive

Volume multiplier : Higher = more selective

Bubble sizes: Adjust visibility

Why it's useful:

Simple and visual

No complicated calculations

Spots interesting setups

Fully customizable

Great for trading ranges, breakouts, or just understanding market dynamics.