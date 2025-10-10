Super Signal Market Slayer MT4
- Indicators
- Shengzu Zhong
- Version: 5.7
- Updated: 12 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Super Signal Market Slayer
No Repaint | High Accuracy | Multi-Market Intelligent Trend Indicator
In trading, the real challenge is not placing an order,
but clearly seeing when a trend has truly begun amid market noise.
Market Slayer was created for this purpose.
It is a no-repaint intelligent indicator designed specifically for intraday trading.
Through multi-layer confirmation and trend-filtering logic, it delivers clear and reliable Buy / Sell signals only at key moments.
Key Advantages
No repaint signals
Once a signal appears, it remains fixed — no shifting, no disappearing.
High-precision trend detection
Tested across multiple instruments, with particularly stable performance on Gold M5 / M15.
Multi-market support
Suitable for Gold, Forex, indices, and major cryptocurrencies.
Optimized for intraday trading
Focused on M5 and M15 to reduce noise and improve execution quality.
Clear and intuitive
Easy to understand and use, even for beginners.
Technical Logic Overview
Market Slayer is not based on a single arrow condition.
It integrates:
Trend direction identification
Momentum activation confirmation
Market noise filtering
Adaptive sensitivity adjustment
Only high-quality trade opportunities are retained, helping avoid emotional entries.
Who Is It For
Traders seeking to move away from random trading and build discipline
Intraday traders tired of repainting and lagging indicators
Users who want to combine signals with EA or semi-automated strategies
Usage Recommendation
Default settings are optimized for Gold and Forex.
Recommended for use on M5 or M15.
Sensitivity can be adjusted according to different market volatility.
Market Slayer
does not promise fast profits,
but serves as a precise tool to act at the right moment within a trend.
