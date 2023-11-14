Black Horse indicator
- Indicators
- Shengzu Zhong
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 25 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Grab your copy while it’s still available at this price — it may increase at any time!
The objective of the black horse indicator is to identify divergences between price action and the VWAP indicator. It employs filters to sift through potential false divergences and signals high-quality, accurate alerts.
Within the "Visual Settings" section, you have the option to modify the color of the VWAP line, display alternating VWAP colors, adjust the size of the divergence signals, and show or hide the VWAP line.
All Our Signal Arrow Indicator Characteristics
-
100% Non-Repaint, No-Lag arrow signals
-
Signals remain fixed once generated — no flickering, no shifting, no redraw
-
Includes on-chart arrows, information panel, pop-up alerts, sound alerts, and push notifications
-
EA-compatible with buffer outputs for automated trading, integration with Expert Advisors, or signal-copy systems.
You will love it!