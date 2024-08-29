Modify TP SL in batches MT5

  • Utilities
  • Xin You Lin
    Xin You Lin

    Xin You Lin

    • 金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师 at  粤港澳大湾区
    • China
    • 1419
    大家好！我是一名金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师，外文名：Golden Wings
  • Version: 1.8
  • Activations: 5
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position.

For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal!

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Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
GOLD robot4trade (FTMO-Ready Edition) v1.5 Powered by Robot4Trade.com | AI-Enhanced & Challenge-Ready Overview The Advanced Forex EA is a next-generation trading algorithm designed for performance, stability, and full compatibility with prop firm requirements such as FTMO , MyForexFunds , and more. This EA combines classic, reliable indicators (MA, RSI, ATR) with modern risk management and equity protection, including a daily drawdown monitor , progressive entry logic , and an on-chart
RexCatch EA
Firman Syah
Utilities
RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting. Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active o
Ex Calibur MT5
Firman Syah
Utilities
️   Ex-Calibur   EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.   Key Features:   Powerful Inside Bar Strategy - Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points - Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis - Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts   Advanced Risk Management - Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits - Automatic Break Even to protect capital - Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market vol
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
Utilities
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilities
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
WJ ZonePilot
Wadie Mendja
Utilities
What is WJ ZonePilot EA? WJ ZonePilot EA is a semi-automatic and advanced MT5 Expert Advisor that allows traders to define custom price zones (Supply And Demand/Support And Resistance) on the chart and automatically manage trades based on intelligent entry, exit, and risk logic. It's built to suit both discretionary and automated traders who want to trade with precision and control — without babysitting the chart, just place your zones and let the EA do the rest. You don't know how to  draw s
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SmartClosingPanel
Xin You Lin
Experts
本EA通过智能AI程序筛选符合条件的订单，以毫秒级极速按使用者任意条件进行平仓； 帮助交易员快速 平盈利单：平仓该图表品种所有盈利的单，获得利润； 帮助交易员快速 平亏损单：平仓该图表品种所有亏损的单，截断亏损； 帮助交易员快速 SELL平仓：平仓该图表品种所有SELL的单，快速解套锁仓； 帮助交易员快速 BUY平仓:平仓该图表品种所有BUY的单， 快速解套锁仓； 帮助交易员快速 全部平仓:平仓该图表品种所有单，快速落袋为安。 智能快速平仓面板:共五个按钮 平盈利单:平仓该图表品种所有盈利的单 平亏损单:平仓该图表品种所有亏损的单 SELL平仓:平仓该图表品种所有SELL的单 BUY平仓:平仓该图表品种所有BUY的单 全部平仓:平仓该图表品种所有单
Automatic TPSL
Xin You Lin
Utilities
Automatic profit and loss: The EA uses advanced artificial intelligence programs, Track chart orders in real time, Accurately capture completed orders on charts loaded with EA, The EA automatically adds a profit stop loss to the order according to the set profit stop loss, Greatly save traders order time, after the order EA automatically add profit stop loss It also adds a barrier to protect funds for traders who forget to set up stop-profit and stop-loss. Suggestion: Currency pair: cur
Modify TP SL in batches MT4
Xin You Lin
Utilities
The main function of this EA: use AI to quickly capture the price of the order, batch modify the stop profit and stop loss to the specified price position. For example, you have 5 buy orders for XAUUSD, and the opening prices are 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495 respectively. You can modify the stop profit to 2530 and the stop loss to 2480 through this EA batch. Good luck with your deal! Wechat: FX-AIEA QQ: 2813871972 Email: lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome
T3 highlow activator MTF
Xin You Lin
Indicators
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Arbitrage Indicators
Xin You Lin
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Arbitrage Indicators is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator that uses the best trading principles of the latest AI arbitrage models. This indicator provides accurate buy and sell signals. Applies to currency pairs only. It has six different metrics options, MACD, KDJ, RSI, CCI, RVI, DEMARK. It can be freely switched by users, and intuitively shows the direction and reversal signal of the currency pair. When the two lines cross colors, the currency has a high probability of rev
AI Fibonacci Indicators
Xin You Lin
Indicators
AI Fibonacci Indicators (Non-Redraw) is a professional and easy-to-use AI fully automated Fibonacci generator Forex trading indicator that uses the latest AI technology to automatically identify accurate Fibonacci positions on charts and automatically plot them on charts. This indicator provides accurate Fibonacci important price positions. Applicable to any currency pair and other products. It has seven function switches, There are five different Fibonacci types (" Fibonacci retracement line "
TwoLineMACD
Xin You Lin
Indicators
Two line MACD index composition MACD line (express line) : Usually calculated by subtracting the 12-cycle EMA from the 26-cycle EMA, it is more sensitive to price changes, can quickly reflect the change of the recent price trend, its fluctuation is relatively frequent, used to capture the dynamics of short-term market trends. Signal line (slow line) : Generally a 9-cycle EMA of the MACD line, its role is to smooth the MACD line, filter out some short-term noise and false signals, make the indic
AI Supertrend timely alerts
Xin You Lin
Indicators
AI Supertrend timely alerts MT4 Super Trend timely reminder indicator introduction I. Overview of indicators The MT4 Super Trend Alert Indicator is a technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to help traders accurately capture changes in market trends and send timely signals to alert traders to potential trading opportunities. It is based on a unique AI-based algorithm that takes into account factors such as price volatility, trend strength, and market volatil
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MT4 platform AI T3 MA Super Fill indicator use introduction I. Overview of indicators The AI T3 MA Super Fill indicator is a powerful analytical tool that combines advanced algorithms and T3 moving average technology to provide traders on the MT4 platform with accurate market trend judgments and trading signals. It uses intelligent algorithms to deeply process the price data, and displays the changes of the T3 moving average in a unique way to help traders more effectively grasp the market dyn
MT4CandleTime
Xin You Lin
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MT4CandleTime index introduction MT4CandleTime is an indicator for the MT4 platform, which can display the remaining time of the current K line in the form of an intuitive digital countdown, which is convenient for traders to grasp the trading rhythm. Precise time control: The MT4CandleTime indicator provides traders with extremely accurate K-line remaining time data, enabling them to fine manage the time rhythm in the trading process, avoiding the hasty or delayed trading decisions caused by
AI Color Gradient Volume
Xin You Lin
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Introduction to the use of MT4 platform AI Color Gradient Volume indicators I. Overview of indicators AI Color Gradient Volume is an innovative volume analysis indicator based on artificial intelligence technology for the MT4 platform. By converting the volume data into an intuitive color gradient graph, it helps traders to have a more acute insight into the inflow and outflow of funds in the market and the strength of the buying and selling forces, so as to provide strong support for trading
MT4 ATR Stops
Xin You Lin
Indicators
MT4 ATR Stops indicator introduction: This is a dynamic support resistance indicator based on average true volatility (ATR) that calculates the volatility of the price, plots the channel on a K chart, and suggests trading timing with intuitive color and dot-like signals. Open and close positions 1. Go long (go long) Signal feature: The color of the K line changes to green, and a green dot appears on the chart. Logic: Price broke above the dynamic upper track resistance calculated by ATR, indica
MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe
Xin You Lin
Utilities
This "MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
MT4 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Utilities
MT4 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
VWAP Volume Price Indicator
Xin You Lin
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VWAP FX-AIEA - Institutional-level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi-cycle anchoring While most traders use VWAP as a single-day line, VWAP FX-AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi-cycle anchoring technology and triple sta
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle
Xin You Lin
Indicators
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle FX-AIEA – Institutional‑Level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi‑cycle anchoring. While most traders use VWAP as a single‑day line, VWAP FX‑AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a   dynamic, multi‑dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system . With its unique   multi‑cycle
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle 5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle FX-AIEA – Institutional-level dynamic value zone, guiding you with the "smart money"  Say goodbye to the ordinary VWAP, and experience the precise game of multi-period anchoring.  Most traders view VWAP as a simple intraday moving average line, but VWAP FX-AIEA elevates this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is no longer a weighted average line; instead, it is a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support-resistance system.
Arrow trend MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
Arrow Trend indicators Trading with the trend is often one of the most basic pieces of advice given by experienced traders. In addition, experienced traders will often advise traders to prioritize the long-term trend, as prices usually follow the direction of the long-term trend. Arrow trend indicators are tools that traders can use to determine the direction of a trend toward a long-term trend. What is an arrow trend indicator? An arrow trend indicator is a trend-following technical indicator
Bulk closing MT5
Xin You Lin
Experts
This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
MT5 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe
Xin You Lin
Utilities
This "MT5 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making. ​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration . ️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management The core of this EA lies in its intell
MT5 Time Based Auto Close System
Xin You Lin
Utilities
MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
VWAP Volume Price Indicator MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
VWAP FX-AIEA MT5- Institutional-level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi-cycle anchoring While most traders use VWAP as a single-day line, VWAP FX-AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi-cycle anchoring technology and triple
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
RockFirm FXAIEA
Xin You Lin
Experts
Here is the English translation of your product description, tailored for the MQL5 Market or international promotion. --- RockFirm FX-AIEA V5.18 — The "Self-Adaptive AI Smart Gold Algorithm" Engineered for High-Volatility XAUUSD on M5 (2026+) Symbol:XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 and above (5-minute chart and higher)   Core Highlights: Powered by Next-Gen AI & Machine Learning:This is not a simple grid or Martingale strategy. It is an AI decision-making model specifically trained on massive
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