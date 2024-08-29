Modify TP SL in batches MT5
- Utilities
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Xin You Lin大家好！我是一名金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师，外文名：Golden Wings
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
For example: you have five XAUUSD BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal!
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( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud computing blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to provide traders, investors and financial institutions with innovative solutions to help them create greater value in complex markets. News: Market dynamics, technical analysis, trading strategies and trading mentality, Technology :MT4/MT5 indicators, EA and scripts)