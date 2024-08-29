Modify TP SL in batches MT5

The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position.

For example: you have five XAUUSD BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com

Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention

( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud computing blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to provide traders, investors and financial institutions with innovative solutions to help them create greater value in complex markets. News: Market dynamics, technical analysis, trading strategies and trading mentality, Technology :MT4/MT5 indicators, EA and scripts)