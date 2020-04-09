Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner





The Advanced Wave Statistics Scanner is an enhanced MQL5 tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines traditional price volatility analysis with ATR(Average True Range)indicator analysis.This sophisticated tool provides deeper insights into market volatility patterns by comparing standard price wave measurements with ATR-based volatility metrics,enabling traders to identify abnormal market conditions and potential trading opportunities with greater precision.





#Key Features





-Multi-symbol Scanning:Analyze volatility across multiple trading instruments





-Dual Volatility Analysis:Combines high-low range analysis with ATR indicator





-Automatic ATR Thresholds:Self-adjusting volatility thresholds based on market conditions





-Advanced Wave Categorization:Classifies waves by size and ATR relationships





-Visual Progress Display:Real-time progress indicators during analysis





-Enhanced Time Filtering:Precise control over analysis periods and days





-Comprehensive Visualization:Color-coded identification of different volatility types





-Detailed Data Export:Extended CSV output with ATR correlation data





-Anomaly Detection:Identifies unusual volatility events compared to historical norms







#Technical Approach





The tool extends the base wave scanner functionality by incorporating the ATR indicator,which provides a more nuanced view of volatility by considering gaps and previous bar relationships.It calculates automatic thresholds based on historical ATR values,allowing for more context-aware volatility analysis that adapts to different market conditions.







Installation





1.Download the WaveStatisticsScanner_Advanced.ex5 file





2.Open MetaTrader 5 platform





3.Navigate to File→Open Data Folder





4.Place the file in the MQL5/Scripts folder





5.Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel





6.The script will appear in the Navigator under"Scripts"







Running the Analysis





1.Open a chart for any symbol you wish to analyze





2.Double-click on the WaveStatisticsScanner_Advanced script in the Navigator panel





3.Configure the input parameters in the dialog that appears:





-Basic Settings:Define symbols to analyze,timeframe,and time range





-Wave Settings:Set wave thresholds and measurement method





-ATR Settings:Configure ATR period and threshold values(or use automatic)





-Time Filter:Configure specific time periods for analysis(optional)





-Output Settings:Select desired output methods and visualization options





4.Click"OK"to start the analysis





5.A progress bar will appear showing the analysis status







Interpreting Results





-Chart Visualization:





-Red vertical lines show significant price waves





-Blue vertical lines indicate ATR anomalies





-Labels display the wave size or ATR value





-Dual-colored areas indicate where both high volatility and ATR anomalies occur





-Experts Log:





-Check the"Experts"tab for detailed statistics





-ATR statistics section shows threshold values and frequency





-Summary compares wave-based and ATR-based volatility patterns





-CSV Export:





-Find the CSV file in the MQL5/Files directory





-Extended data includes ATR values and ATR categories





-Allows for correlation analysis between price waves and ATR





Advanced Usage





-Use automatic ATR thresholds for adaptive volatility analysis across different markets





-Compare ATR anomaly frequency with standard wave frequency to identify divergences





-Apply time filters to analyze how ATR-based volatility differs across trading sessions





-Use the extended categorization system to build more sophisticated trading strategies





-Monitor the relationship between ATR and price waves to anticipate volatility shifts