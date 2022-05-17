Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones.





Once the high probability reversal zone has been established and price starts trading in the zone. The indicator will then analyze the lower timeframe(5 minute timeframe for instance). It monitors volume to determine when there is institutional manipulation. In other words it uses volume to predict when banks and large hedge funds are participating in the market. Once the indicator has determined institutional buying or selling it waits for structure to confirm the institutional intent.





Once structure forms and confirms the institutional intent the indicator will print a BUY or SELL signal.





Gold index expert MT5 It is a Smart Money based indicator so you will be trading with banks and other large institutions





The indicator works on Crypto currencies, Forex, Indices such as Nasdaq 100 and US30, Commodities(specifically Gold and Oil) and Stocks





The indicator constantly monitors price action. You can check in your experts tab to see whether price is in a higher timeframe Bullish or Bearish area.





Upon purchase of the indicator, message us and we will provide you with a trading plan for the Wyckoff Wizard. The trading plan includes risk management, stop loss placement and take profit levels.



