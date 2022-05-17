Gold index expert MT5

Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones.

Once the high probability reversal zone has been established and price starts trading in the zone. The indicator will then analyze the lower timeframe(5 minute timeframe for instance). It monitors volume to determine when there is institutional manipulation. In other words it uses volume to predict when banks and large hedge funds are participating in the market. Once the indicator has determined institutional buying or selling it waits for structure to confirm the institutional intent.

Once structure forms and confirms the institutional intent the indicator will print a BUY or SELL signal.

Gold index expert MT5 It is a Smart Money based indicator so you will be trading with banks and other large institutions

The indicator works on Crypto currencies, Forex, Indices such as Nasdaq 100 and US30, Commodities(specifically Gold and Oil) and Stocks

The indicator constantly monitors price action. You can check in your experts tab to see whether price is in a higher timeframe Bullish or Bearish area.

Upon purchase of the indicator, message us and we will provide you with a trading plan for the Wyckoff Wizard. The trading plan includes risk management, stop loss placement and take profit levels.

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IMPORTANT NOTE THIS EA IS NOT FULLY AUTOMATED, IT ONLY TAKES POSITIONS IN ZONES YOU DEFINE IT ASSISTS YOU. SO YOU NEED TO WATCH THE CHART CLOSELY THE MAIN POINT OF THIS EA IS TO FORCE THE TRADER TO RESPECT ENTRY RULES <<CONFIRMATION IS THE KEY>>. SO THE TRADER WILL ONLY LOOK FOR ZONES THE EA WILL LOOK FOR CONFIRMATION CANDLES AND ENTER IF A CONFIRMATION IS FOUND FOR EXAMPLE: If price is in a Bullish zone. Rule, look for buys. If Bullish Candlestick Pattern  or any other bullish candle pattern s
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Modify TP SL in batches MT5
Xin You Lin
Utilities
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
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Duane Howard
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Duane Howard 2023.05.22 08:43 
 

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