



Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market.





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Very Important

Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot

you must take positions by yoursels

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The technical indiator provide for a given sma period, the next diretion of the moving average.

Estimation of the direction





Two lines are drawn. Their cross is very important for judging the trend.

I t's optimized for 1 min period and on a long sma period.

But Other period are also supported like hours, day, weekly, etc...





How to use?

Choose your simple moving average period as same as

the input parameter of ou data analyzer....Ang enjoy









If you choose 20 period for the sma, you will need to

wait for 20 period after started. You w'ill need to add the SMA on the chart your self









Enjoy.....















