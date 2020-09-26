Xrade EA


Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market.


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Very Important

Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot

you must take positions by yoursels

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The technical indiator provide for a given sma period, the next diretion of the moving average.

Estimation of the direction


Two lines are drawn. Their cross is very important for judging the trend.

I t's optimized for 1 min period and on a long sma period.

But Other period are also supported like hours, day, weekly, etc...


How to use?

Choose your simple moving average period as same as

the input parameter of ou data analyzer....Ang enjoy



If you choose 20 period for the sma, you will need to 

wait for 20 period after started. You w'ill need to add the SMA on the chart your self



Enjoy.....





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## **SEEN Trader v2 – Universal Grid EA with Dual Modes** ### **Key Features** - **Two trading modes** in one EA:     **GRID Mode** — classic martingale with limit orders     **BREAKOUT Mode** — stop orders on breakout levels   - **Dynamic or fixed grid step**:     - Fixed step in pips     - Automatic calculation based on **ATR** indicator (volatility adaptation)   - **Two trailing stop modes**:     - By average price of all positions     - Individually for each position   - **
Trade Manager Ultra by Exemplar
Makwana Darshil
Utilities
Trade Manager Ultra — Exemplar Trade Manager Ultra — by Exemplar is the definitive, on-chart trading terminal engineered specifically for professional manual traders, scalpers, and Prop-Firm funded traders. Built natively for MetaTrader 5, TM-Ultra completely replaces the clunky default order window with a high-resolution, TradingView-style interface. It evolves past our TM-Pro version by introducing the Angel-Prop Protection Suite , a Holographic Data HUD , the Discipline Engine , and a Quant
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